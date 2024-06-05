Eleventh Judicial District in New Mexico has a new chief judge

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Judge R. David Pederson is taking over as the chief judge of the Eleventh Judicial District Court. That court serves McKinley and San Juan Counties.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as Chief Judge. I will work with my colleagues on the bench and court personnel to ensure we do our best to meet the needs of New Mexicans and administer justice fairly, efficiently and in a timely manner,” Chief Judge Pederson said in a press release.

Pederson, from Gallup, was elected by his peers to serve the district for a three-year term. He will preside over court cases as well as the administrative functions of the court.

Pederson also has experience serving as a state legislator from 1993 to 2000. He has worked for local government, and he has experience working for former Attorney General Gary King. He graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1978, the Administrative Office of the Court says.

