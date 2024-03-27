After eleven years in prison, this man hopes to help juveniles take a different path

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For years I’ve been asked, Dalfred what can we do to at least reduce the number of juveniles getting involved in a life of crime. I’ve never had the answer but hopefully hearing from someone who turned their life around can help to make a difference.

Harold Guidry, you may know him from the massive billboard on interstate 10. His picture graced from February through July of 2023, when he was salesman of the month at Courtesy Automotive. Guidry has since parlayed that achievement into salesman of the year!

“For me it was a big deal. Okay I won it, but it’s more work to do because I want to continue. I don’t just want it to be a one time thing,” said Guidry.

With all of his recent success on display, what many would not guess about Guidry is that he sat behind bars for nearly 11 years on drug charges.

“Served 131 months in federal prison for my actions,” said Guidry.

For the life he left behind, we take to you to Fightingville. If you’re from the community then you’ve got a cousin or love one on every street. This is the block where Guidry grew up and lived an adult lifestyle at a very young age.

“You can do what you want, but you’re not thinking about the after effect. Losing them people you love and you can’t see them for the last time, that’s what hurt. People telling you what you can do and can’t do, that’s another thing. Go to bed, shut up. You gotta go to bed and shut up,” said Guidry.

Driving Guidry’s push to inspire the youth is the hundreds of juveniles that find themselves in police custody every year for breaking the law, and he has a few ideas of what could be the cause.

“Communication definitely. Them listening, lost, broken homes just like everybody else I believe,” Guidry said.

Having paid his debt to society, Guidry now hopes his story shows the youth, that same hustle and ambition they have, can be used in ways that won’t jeopardize their futures.

“Find somebody positive that’s around you no matter how bad your situation is. Find somebody positive that’s going to keep motivating you so you don’t have to go through the incarceration to change. You can see the change in yourself from by being around somebody positive to motivate you,” Guidry explained.

Take this as a sign to reach out and check on the young person you thought of as you read this story. If we all do a little bit, no one person has to do a lot.

If there’s an ongoing issue in your neighborhood or community and you need me to investigate, send me an email at dialdalfred@klfy.Com

