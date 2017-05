Burned vehicles are seen after a blast in Kabul. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eleven U.S. citizens working as contractors in Afghanistan were injured when a powerful bomb hidden in a sewage tanker exploded during the Wednesday morning rush hour in Kabul, a State Department spokesman said.

None of their injures are considered life-threatening, the spokesman said.





(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati)