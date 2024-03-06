Elevated lead levels detected in Aliquippa drinking water samples

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa’s former administrative building was partly demolished in 2021 at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $15 million water filtration plant.

ALIQUIPPA — At least five Beaver County homeowners had elevated levels of lead in their drinking water last summer, the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa told customers in February.

Tap water tested from 34 residential sites between June 2023 and September 2023 revealed five samples, or 14.7%, with concentrations higher than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s action level of 15 parts per billion.

The municipal water provider identified 119 households in its service area with confirmed lead service lines and asked owners to participate in sampling, but only 34 agreed to this round of testing. Aliquippa’s water authority services about 7,000 households in Aliquippa and portions of Hopewell, Raccoon and Potter townships.

Action levels help determine the effectiveness of a water system’s corrosion control, not safe levels of exposure. The EPA’s Maximum Contaminant Level Goal for lead is zero, “because there is no level of exposure to lead that is without risk,” according to the agency.

Corrosive water can strip lead and copper from plumbing materials into drinking water. This can lead to serious health complications, including brain and kidney damage. Infants, young children and pregnant people are at greatest risk.

For about four years, the MWAA has worked to identify lead service lines in homes – receiving millions in state grant funding to remove and replace hundreds of old lines throughout its service area.

Lead pipes are more likely to be found in older cities like Aliquippa and homes built before the mid-1980s. The EPA estimates that 9.2 million lead service lines still provide water to communities in the United States.

Similar testing conducted in 2020 by the MWAA revealed elevated levels of lead in four of 29 homes with lead service lines, or 13.8% of samples. Before that, Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection ordered the water provider to improve its monitoring of contaminants following months of customer complaints. Residents said they were often overcharged for dirty water that caused headaches and other health issues.

MWAA leadership and state regulators said the water’s discoloration, which some residents continue to experience years later, is caused by high levels of iron and manganese that will be addressed when the MWAA’s new multi-million-dollar water filtration plant is finished later this year. The existing water-softening plant was built in 1941.

MWAA board chairman Matthew Mottes, left, and Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker, right, speak at a groundbreaking ceremony for the water authority's new treatment plant in 2021.

The next round of lead and copper compliance samples will be completed by June 30, according to the MWAA. If the results mirror recent testing, MWAA will submit an interim permit for corrosion control to the state’s DEP.

"MWAA has proceeded with steps to reduce the lead level, including analysis of water quality parameters at locations across the distribution system which will be utilized as part of a Corrosion Control Treatment feasibility study,” MWAA told customers. “The feasibility study will evaluate options to reduce corrosivity of the drinking water with the goal of lowering lead levels to achieve compliance with EPA requirements.”

The authority is looking to identify more homes for lead and copper sampling.

"Public participation in this voluntary sampling is encouraged for residential homes with confirmed lead service lines and/or interior lead plumbing,” MWAA leadership said.

Those with questions should contact the MWAA at 724-375-5525 or visit www.aliquippawater.com.

Steps to reduce exposure to lead in water

Run water for 60 seconds to flush lead from interior plumbing or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature before using it for drinking or cooking.

Use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula. Do not cook with or drink water from the hot water tap; lead dissolves more easily into hot water.

Do not boil water to remove lead.

Look for alternative sources or treatment of water. You may want to consider purchasing bottled water or a water filter. Read the package to be sure the filter is approved to reduce lead.

Test your water for lead. Call MWAA at 724-375-5525 for more information.

Get your child’s blood tested. Contact your local health department or health care provider to find out how you can get your child tested for lead if you are concerned about exposure.

Identify and replace plumbing fixtures containing lead. New brass faucets, fittings, and valves, including those advertised as “lead-free” may contribute lead to drinking water. Until 2014, the law allowed end-use brass fixtures, such as faucets, with up to 8% lead to be labeled as “lead-free.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Elevated lead levels detected in Aliquippa drinking water samples