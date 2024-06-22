“Elevated fire risk”: Fire safety ahead of hot, dry temperatures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – That time of year when one little spark could potentially cause a devastating grassfire has returned. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, although East Texas has experienced an excessive amount of spring rainfall, a stretch of hot and dry temperatures can call for a fire risk.

Van Zandt County FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Canton

“We can go into elevated fire risk,” Sean Dugan, with the Texas A&M Forest Service, said.

Officials explained even with the saturated grounds, East Texans need to be mindful while burning.

“We have a lot of water on the ground but it doesn’t take much for the stuff above ground, sitting on top of everything to dry out, we have a lot of dead limbs, and leaves down from all the storms with trees pushed down,” Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley said.

Just this Thursday, a series of fires along a Wood County highway were started by someone with a flat tire on their trailer.

“It’s not going to take long to become some sort of kindling that can catch fire so pulling trailers make sure that your chains are pulled up and not dragging on the ground, make sure your tires are properly aired up,” Dooley said.

Texas A&M Forest Service said July and August are historically when the state sees the most fires.

“Main message on prevention is to be very careful with anything that may cause a spark that’s parking on tall dry grass, that’s grilling, having campfires,” Sean Dugan, with the Texas A&M Forest Service, said.

Also on Thursday, Dooley responded to a structure fire that started from someone not properly monitoring a brush burn.

Strategies to keep kids engaged, off their phones during summertime

“It got around to the back side of the building and ended up burning the entire building down,” Dooley said.

Officials said people need to avoid parking on dry grass and be mindful while using anything that can cause a spark.

“When you’re working you know it’s hay season now, we’ll see fires get started from hay bailors, agriculture equipment, and also things like welding or grinding or anything you know those power tools can cause wildfires as well,” Dungun said.

To have a safe summer, people need to reman cautious. It is advised to be prepared with an extinguisher or a bucket of water when grilling or burning campfires on summer nights.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.