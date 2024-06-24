Elevated E. coli levels found at Whitefish Bay's Klode Park beach, health officials warn against swimming

The North Shore Health Department is urging people to avoid swimming at the Klode Park beach in Whitefish Bay after elevated E. coli levels were found.

The department is advising against swimming until a retest, which will be conducted on Monday, June 24, according to a water quality advisory posted to Facebook on Friday, June 21.

"Increased risk of illness may be present based on recent monitoring," according to the department's post.

The post was made after test results on a sample of the beach water collected the previous day around 9 a.m. came back with the elevated bacteria levels, according to the Department of Natural Resources' Beach Closings and Advisories map.

