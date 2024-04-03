Elevate Your Brunch Game with Celebrity Chef Palek Patel's Tasty Tips
Elevate Your Brunch Game with Celebrity Chef Palek Patel's Tasty Tips
Elevate Your Brunch Game with Celebrity Chef Palek Patel's Tasty Tips
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
The Indian government has finally resolved a years-long cybersecurity issue that exposed reams of sensitive data about its citizens. A security researcher exclusively told TechCrunch he found at least hundreds of documents containing citizens' personal information — including Aadhaar numbers, COVID-19 vaccination data, and passport details — spilling online for anyone to access. At fault was the Indian government's cloud service, dubbed S3WaaS, which is billed as a "secure and scalable" system for building and hosting Indian government websites.
Investors will soon learn whether Peltz has succeeded in his push to shake up Disney's board.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday. Here's why it matters and what comes next.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
We continue our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series by looking at three teams - Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons- in the top 10 who have a settled QB situation, but could play a major role in potentially trading with other teams who could be hunting for a rookie QB early. The Athletic's Robert Mays joins Matt Harmon to breakdown how these teams can best leverage their unique situations.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
The Titans guaranteed $55 million to Sneed after trading for him.
Health premiums for employer-sponsored plans typically aren’t tax deductible, but in some cases, medical costs can lower your taxable income. Learn more about the IRS rules.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
Need to pick up some car cleaning gear? Armor All is one of the best brands in the game. Claim up to 47% off thanks to this Amazon sale!
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.
Knight Specialty Insurance Co. loans former President Donald Trump $175 million to cover the bond required to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets while he appeals the $454 million judgment in his financial fraud trial.
England’s National Health Service (NHS) said on Tuesday that “tens of thousands of children and adults” with type 1 diabetes will receive an “artificial pancreas” to help manage their insulin levels.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.3 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
Fans rave about how good these feel — and sound — in their ears. 'I was blown away.'
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.