Elephants Call Each Other by Name: Study
Somewhere in the low rumblings of an elephant are names to get each other’s attention. Newly-released research says elephant speech includes individual names. Using the recorded audio, scientists were able to determine which elephant was being addressed about 30% of the time. Just as humans wouldn’t always say another person’s name in conversation, it seems elephants don’t either. The authors hope learning more about elephants will encourage people to protect them.