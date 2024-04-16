Elephant runs loose in Butte after escaping from traveling circus

TechCrunch

It may seem like a paradox to have virtualized Kubernetes clusters. Loft Labs saw a similar problem with resource utilization in Kubernetes clusters that VMware saw with server utilization, and has built a virtualization tool to make them more efficient by sharing common underlying applications. There are a set of applications that run with every single Kubernetes environment, like Istio, Rancher and Vault, and it gets expensive and unwieldy to manage and run these across multiple containers, especially as you scale.