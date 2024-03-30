Elephant Butte Lake State Park to get $1M worth of upgrades

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – Upgrades are coming to one of the state’s most popular recreation spots. Elephant Butte State Park will start work on a million-dollar project on Monday.

Plans include renovations to the Ridge Road and Desert Cove comfort stations, improvements to the RV dump station, making a connection to the City of Elephant Butte’s sewer system, the development of a new aquatic invasive species check station, and improvements to Ridge Road infrastructure. Work will be done in phases and should be completed by August.

