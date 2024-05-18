Elementary teacher arrested for ‘secret peeping’ in Orange County, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An elementary school teacher in Orange County was charged with secret peeping on Friday, deputies said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, investigators charged 46-year-old Robert James Herman of Mebane with one count of secret peeping, which is a Class I felony. Herman is a teacher at Efland-Cheeks Elementary School, the sheriff’s office said.

“A report from a concerned citizen prompted the investigation,” according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County court records indicate the offense happened on May 3.

The sheriff’s office removed Herman from the school on Friday following allegations made against him of inappropriate behavior involving a student, the Orange County School District said.

School leaders said the district is cooperating fully with the sheriff’s office, and that Herman has been suspended with pay and will not be allowed at any school campus or facility while this matter is still under investigation.

“Nothing is more important to Orange County Schools and all our public safety partners than the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff,” the Orange County School District said in a released statement on Friday. “Please know how much we appreciate our students, families, and community members who help us keep our schools safe at all times, and we always thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their continued partnership.”

Herman signed a written promise at the magistrate’s office to appear in court on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

“The investigation is active and ongoing,” the news release stated.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Investigator P. Gilchrist at (919) 245-2928.

