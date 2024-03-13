Electronics recycling event scheduled

Mar. 12—The Town of Fayetteville will host an electronics recycling event on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the parking lot of the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 W. Maple Ave., Fayetteville.

The event is sponsored in conjunction with the Greenbrier County Solid Waste Authority and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan), and all material will be recycled through the Greenbrier Recycling Center.

Items accepted for recycling include computers, printers, copiers, zip drives, video game devices, electronic cables, laser and multifunction scanners, fax machines, laptops, computer mouse, keyboards, speakers, webcams, monitors, cables, hard drives, circuit board, cell phones, CD players, tape players, etc.

Products not accepted include TVs, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, air conditioners, lamps, CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, magnetic tapes, household batteries, fluorescent bulbs and home thermostats.

Residents of communities surrounding Fayetteville also are invited to participate.

For more information, contact Superintendent Matt Diederich, of Fayetteville, at 304-574-0101.