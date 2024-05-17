Electrolux Group reannounces 2009 recall of Frigidaire, Kenmore electric ranges

The Frigidaire smooth-top freestanding electric range was included in a recall Electrolux Group issued in 2009 after the company received several reports of Frigidaire and Kenmore models causing burns and property damage. Image courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

May 17 (UPI) -- Electrolux Group on Friday reissued a recall of Frigidaire and Kenmore Electric ranges after continued reports of fires and burn injuries.

According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, since announcing the recall in 2009, Electrolux has received at least 212 reports of range malfunctions, including 14 reports of fires and eight reports of people being burned on the hands or arms, as well as smoke inhalation.

Electrolux initially recalled 203,000 Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, Frigidaire Professional and Kenmore Elite smooth-top electric ranges after it received 126 reports of faulty stoves causing burns and property damage.

Depending on the model, the range's surface heating elements can spontaneously turn on without being switched on, fail to turn off or heat to a different temperature from what was selected.

People with affected ranges should contact Electrolux Group at at 888-845-8226 or online to determine if their range can be repaired or needs to be replaced.

If the range is repairable, customers will receive a free inspection and a repair will be scheduled. If it's not repairable, customers will received a $50 electronic gift card and be reimbursed for up to $60 for the haul-away fees.