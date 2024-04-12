Electrical recycling project launched in Elmbridge

A scheme to encourage the recycling of electrical goods is to be piloted in Elmbridge, Surrey.

Pink recycling bins for small electricals will be located at blocks of flats and will be moved every four weeks as part of a rotation program, allowing more residents to easily recycle their small electricals.

The pilot is one of 40 projects being funded across the UK to boost electrical recycling.

Elmbridge Borough Council said rising electronic waste was a "concern" and that the scheme would be a "welcome step" step towards improving recycling rates.

Joint Waste Solutions (JWS), which is contracted to manage waste and recycling across four Surrey councils, has been given £63,000 for the 10-month project.

It is expected 25 blocks of council and residential flats in West and East Molesey, Esher, Weybridge and Walton-on-Thames benefit from the pilot.

JWS said the scheme could be expanded to flats in Mole Valley, Surrey Heath and Woking.

Currently, residents in Elmbridge can place small electricals in plastic bags next to wheelie bins for collection.

'Welcome step'

Not-for-profit organisation Material Focus previously warned that household hoards of unused electricals and broken tech are growing.

Scott Butler, the group's executive director, said investing in improved collection and drop-off services and exploring new recycling methods is "a significant step towards creating a more sustainable future".

Elmbridge Borough Council said the pace at which electronic waste is increasing is a concern.

A spokesman said: "Providing the option for residents to recycle small electricals regularly is a positive and welcome step towards reducing overall waste and improving recycling rates."

