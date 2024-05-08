Electrical work to close two lanes of Flagler Memorial Bridge through Friday

The eastbound and westbound right lanes of the Flagler Memorial Bridge will be closed for electrical maintenance from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. today through Friday, the town announced on its website.

Lane closures will be intermittent throughout the duration of the work.

The eastbound and westbound right lanes of the Flagler Memorial Bridge will be closed for electrical maintenance from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

For more information, visit the traffic impacts page on the town's website at townofpalmbeach.com/1279/Planned-Traffic-Impacts.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Electrical work temporarily closes some lanes of Flagler Bridge