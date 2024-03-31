Electric vehicle explodes in Boulder garage: A look at the unique challenge of lithium-ion batteries
After an electric vehicle exploded in a Boulder garage, Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio talked with experts about the challenges of the new technology.
After an electric vehicle exploded in a Boulder garage, Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio talked with experts about the challenges of the new technology.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave moisturizer.
Those familiar with Clark's game know she's much more than a bucket. She'll need to be just as on point as she was Saturday for Iowa to knock off defending champion LSU.
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
The Tigers are feeding off Johnson's infectious energy and are now just one win from a return to the Final Four.
This problem-solving gadget takes the hassle out of getting your drawers and closets organized.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
'Stays in place all day long': Save on a makeup must-have that 28,000 reviewers love.
Spoiler alert: Yes, you do. And it's not difficult if you have the right product.
This week in AI, I'd like to turn the spotlight on labeling and annotation startups -- startups like Scale AI, which is reportedly in talks to raise new funds at a $13 billion valuation. Labeling and annotation platforms might not get the attention flashy new generative AI models like OpenAI's Sora do. For example, labels to train an image recognition model might take the form of markings around objects, "bounding boxes" or captions referring to each person, place or object depicted in an image.
We talk with Alfonso Albaisa at the New York International Auto Show about Nissan design. More variety, as well as "charming" cars are on the docket.
From Reese Witherspoon's go-to cleanser to Eva Longoria's favorite anti-aging serum, these are the beauty secrets we can afford.
Nutrition labels are packed with information, but knowing how to read them and what to look for can help you choose healthier foods.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrates 100-kW wireless charging with a 'polyphase' coil system, unlocking a potential 350 miles per hour of charging.