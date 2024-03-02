Electric vehicle charging stations coming to NH on I-93, Rt. 16, including Rocheste

New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation has conditionally awarded $2.8 million toward electric vehicle charging infrastructure in North Woodstock, Tilton, Rochester, and Sanbornville as part of phase one of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The federal program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is expected to send approximately $17.2 million to New Hampshire over a five-year period to deploy electric vehicle charging stations along alternative fuel corridors.

Phase one of the plan in New Hampshire will provide a framework to develop charging stations along major travel corridors of Interstate 93 and Route 16.

The four projects selected for phase one include:

White Mountain Visitor Center in North Woodstock, developed by ReVision Energy;

75 Laconia Road in Tilton, developed by Gridwealth EV;

127 Market Place Boulevard in Rochester, developed by Gridwealth EV;

Global Mobil Mart in Sanbornville, developed by Global Montello Group.

The projects are expected to begin in mid- to late 2024, after National Environmental Policy Act completion and approval by the governor and Executive Council.

This story was originally published by the New Hampshire Bulletin.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Electric vehicle charging stations coming to NH on I-93, Rt. 16