Electric Renault Clio due as family-friendly 5 sibling

Next Clio will sit on a version of the new Ampr Small platform that underpins the 5

Renault is set to launch an electric version of the next-generation Clio to sit above the reborn 5 as a slightly larger and more family-focused supermini.

As previously reported by Autocar, Renault will introduce a new-generation Clio in 2026.

In line with its commitment to provide small, affordable cars as it electrifies its line-up, the new Clio will continue to be offered with a full-hybrid petrol powertrain, but the flexibility of its architecture means an EV is possible too.

The electric Clio will sit on a variation of the new Ampr Small platform, which underpins the new Renault 5, while the combustion version will continue to use the CMF-B architecture that is underneath today’s car.

Ampr Small will be produced in three sizes – one for the 4 and 5 superminis, a smaller version for the reborn Twingo EV and a larger version that can be used for an electric Clio to directly rival the Peugeot e-208 and MG 4 EV.

Renault 5 Ampr Small platform

While notionally separate architectures, Renault’s two B-segment platforms are closely related – with roughly 60% carry-over from CMF-B to its electric-only equivalent – so they share key mounting points, suspension structures and dimensions. This means they can accommodate the same body (or ‘top hat’) – and thus the petrol and electric Clio models can be fundamentally identical.

Autocar understands the new Clio will look substantially different from the current car, which itself bears a strong visual resemblance to the previous generation, launched in 2012. Renault design director Gilles Vidal is expected to bring the new Clio into line with the Mégane and Scenic EVs while drawing influence from the range-topping Austral and Rafale SUVs, leaving the retro cues to its smaller 4 and 5 platform-mates.

It will be around 20mm longer than the 5, putting it roughly in line with the current Clio, which measures 4053mm bumper to bumper. That small increase will not be obvious externally, but should allow for a tangible increase in load capacity and rear leg room.

Ultimately, sources suggest, offering an electric Clio alongside the 5 is more about providing customers with greater choice than filling every gap in the line-up.

In any case, Renault bosses do not see the 5 as a replacement for the Clio. Indeed, product performance boss Bruno Vanel has previously told Autocar that “Clio is a brand in itself”, hinting at the importance of retaining the well-known name for another generation.

Renault Clio front quarter tracking

Renault is committed to keeping costs down for its small electric cars, so any electric Clio would no doubt command just a small premium over the 5, which is being launched next year at around £25,000. A starting price of just under £30,000 would neatly fill the gap between the 5 and the Mégane, which is currently available from £34,995.

However, Renault engineering boss Gilles Le Borgne suggested offering an electric Clio is not an immediate priority for the new-generation car’s launch in 2026 because, in theory, “you can have a whole life of ICE, hybrid Clio before the ICE ban” in 2035.

Nonetheless, he remains a vocal proponent of offering ‘multi-energy’ powertrain options on the same platform, so long as it is affordable – and profitable – to do so.

“It’s like religion. We always fight over multi-energy. Perhaps you know my background,” said Le Borgne, referring to a 30-year tenure at the PSA Group, during which he oversaw the development of electrified powertrains for Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Vauxhall-Opel. “I was the one fighting for multi-energy on the other side of the river – and I have no religion.

“I’m very practical. When I can use multi-energy, I do.”

]]>