This Is the All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace

From Road & Track

Last March, we saw the I-Pace concept, Jaguar's first electric car. It was half sporty crossover, half sports car, and we were told it was intended for production in just a year. Well, a year has passed, and this is the production I-Pace.

Photo credit: Jaguar More

First thing you notice is that very little appears to have changed from the concept. It maintains the flush door handles, the rakish rear end, and snub nose front. On paper it sounds like the design would be a mess of sports car and SUV combined, but the final product works and makes it look like a futuristic hot hatch.

Photo credit: Jaguar More

What really matters is what's powering the I-Pace. Here we have a 90 kWh battery pack powering all four-wheels. It has a range of 240 miles, makes 394 horsepower and 512 lb-ft through its front and rear electric motors, and can get to 60 in 4.5 seconds. The battery is also capable of an 80 percent charge in just 40 minutes at a 100 kWh fast charger, and can charge overnight on a home charger.

Photo credit: Jaguar More

As you'd expect, it's also full of tech. There's a new dual-screen infotainment system (similar to the one in the Range Rover Velar), a new nav system that works to maximize electric range, AI that can update the range real time while you're driving depending on your habits, and over-the-air software updates to keep the tech up-to-date. It also can interact with Amazon Alexa, so you can ask Alexa if your car is locked or how charged it is. It also comes with an eight year, 100,000 mile warranty on the batteries.