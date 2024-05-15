Electric co-op: Gunshots cause $250K in equipment damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative says it is seeking the person or people responsible for 14 separate occasions of gunshot damage to its electric system equipment.

The incidents occurred over the past year — mostly overnight — in Ionia, Clinton and Eaton counties, according to the co-op. In total, leaders say they have resulted in more than $250,000 in damage, as well as electric outages for members.

“Providing safe and reliable electricity to our members is our top priority, and we take anything that disrupts our ability to do that very seriously,” said HomeWorks CEO Chris O’Neill in a statement. “We are working with the Michigan State Police and local law enforcement agencies to put a stop to these repeated crimes as soon and as safely as possible.”

The co-op says it is offering a $10,000 reward for “information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the responsible party.”

If you know anything, you’re asked to report it to Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517.483.7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.