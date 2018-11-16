This all-electric classic Ford Mustang will redefine the muscle car

We can’t help but be fascinated by classic car electric conversions, as not only do these projects inject new life into classics screaming for restoration, but in many cases add lashings of extra performance. An old-school Mustang isn’t actually all that quick, much to the disappointment of childhood dreams, but British company Charge have a zero-emissions remedy for the American icon.





Before any purists scream blue-murder about how this project ruined a perfectly good Mustang, the body shell in question is a reproduction of a 1960s design — a very good one might we add. Clearly taking some styling tips from the Eleanor Mustang’s bodykit from the movie Gone in 60 Seconds, this seductively sinister fastback muscle car sure looks the part.



Under its classic bodywork is a modern adaptive all-wheel drive powertrain that can dish out the power to all four wheels for maximum traction at launch, or indulge the rear wheels exclusively.



Details on the electric motors themselves have yet to be released, but we do know that they are good for 402hp and 885lb ft of torque in total. Nought-62mph is dispatched in just 3.1 seconds; making it 3.4 seconds faster to 62mph than even the potent Shelby GT500 KR of the same period. A full charge will get you 124-miles dependant upon how heavy your right foot is. Taming that speed is a set of high-performance brakes that hide behind 10-spoke alloy wheels.







The interior also receives extensive modifications creating a thoroughly modern cabin. Gone are the numerous knobs and dials and in their place is a large touchscreen centre console. Less characterful? Maybe, but the iPad-like screen adds plenty of functionality and allows you to tweak the car’s setup.



Pricing and availability is still yet to be confirmed, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the Charge Mustang as it has certainly sparked an interest in the AutoClassics office...