Electric bike company offers free rides all weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Electric bikes are back on the streets in Baton Rouge and free rides are being offered all weekend.

Tadem Mobility is offering free 20-minute rides to encourage people to save money and promote a healthy environment while also exploring the city.

A spokesperson for the company said electric bikes were thriving at the start of the pandemic. Now, they’re hoping to bring that energy back this spring and there are several benefits to doing so.

“There are electric bikes, right? And so that’s a little bit better from an emissions standpoint. You reduce carbon emissions by a ton. And if you can even just one day on a bike,” said Justin Folger, Marketing Manager at Tandem Mobility.

Bikes are stationed at different places around the city. Some locations include Louisiana State University (LSU), Southern University, and Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC). Discounted rates are offered to students.

Download the Tandem Mobility app to rent a bike.

