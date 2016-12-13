Electoral College Protest Planned For Dec. 19

Critics have called on doing away with the Electoral College altogether and letting the popular vote decide who wins the White House.

Americans trying to block Donald Trump from taking the White House will hold protests across the nation Dec. 19 to persuade the Electoral College to back Hillary Clinton instead. That same day, the 538 Electoral College electors will convene to official recognize the final 2016 election results and likely hand Trump the presidency.

"Donald Trump has not been elected president. The real election takes place December 19, when the 538 Electoral College Electors cast their ballots – for anyone they want," an announcement for the protests reads. "Mr. Trump is unfit to serve. His scapegoating of so many Americans, and his impulsivity, bullying, lying, admitted history of sexual assault, and utter lack of experience make him a danger to the Republic."

The protests are scheduled at state houses across the nation. "On December 19 the Electors will gather in their state capitals to cast their vote for President … and we need you to be there. We are collaborating with a coalition of organizations to manage the logistics of December 19 protests across the country. We need your commitment to participate, and we need more organizers on the ground," the event announcement states.

Critics have also called on doing away with the Electoral College altogether and letting the popular vote decide who wins the White House. Clinton is the second presidential candidate since 2000 to win the popular vote but ultimately lose to the candidate who won the most Electoral College votes, as Trump did. Likewise, Al Gore won the popular vote 16 years ago, but George W. Bush became president.

"The Founding Fathers would be rolling in their graves if they knew that the current version of the Electoral College is one where not only does it not deliberate, but it rubber-stamps the loser in a popular-vote election," Justin Nelson, president and founder of One Nation One Vote, told U.S. News & World Report. "It's vital for democracy that the candidate with the most votes win."

Clinton won 65,759,248 votes, and Trump won 62,915,886 votes, according to the most recent tally from the Cook Political Report.

Related Articles