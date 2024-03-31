With elections looming, it's time for Palm Beach County Democrats to turn the page.

Democrats. Turn the page.

What motivates a person to become a Democratic Party volunteer? Fellowship with like-minded people? Shock at Tallahassee Republicans’ culture wars, their targeting of minorities, their attacks on home rule, on our voting rights, and our bodies? The real chance that we can elect people who put human needs first?

Every volunteer is precious. I hope Mindy Koch, newly reinstated as chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party, will return with a new mandate — to encourage and respect all Democratic volunteers, regardless of their age, “centrist” or “progressive” orientation, or location within the county. Personal grudge should hold no sway. Our county’s new retirees, formerly a Democratic power source, now trend Republican. The PBCDP must make special efforts to accommodate younger members. We must grow and learn new skills to win. We must welcome all.

I am privileged to know PBCDP members on both sides of the Koch controversy. Even as it was playing out, we were doing the work together, cooperating and yes, respecting each other. There is joy in the work. I urge readers to search the PB County Democratic Party or Florida Democratic Party websites for “Volunteer Activities,” and join us.

H. Joan Waitkevicz, of West Palm Beach is a member, Palm Beach County Democratic Party.

Florida provides social media options

Gov. DeSantis just signed a bill banning children under 14 from having social media accounts. Good. Now they will have more time to focus on studying communism and looking for a job.

Linda Stein, West Palm Beach

MAGA: There's one born every minute

The former president has been busy as a beaver recently, launching new and incredible products. He has a genius-like business acumen for this because a new sucker is born every day in MAGA world. A brief walk down memory lane includes, casinos, an airline, a university, steaks, vodka, Truth Social, sneakers and now Bibles. What's next?

Steve Nelson, Deerfield Beach

2016 changed politics for the worse

Re the column by John A. Tures, "Third-party candidates boost incumbents:" I noticed that he ignored a very important point. He is basing his theory on statistical data from 1912 – 2000, a period that the political environment in America was, the best word I can think of is sane. Difference in political leanings was thought of as “the American way.” People were civil in their arguments, and losing friendships and splitting families due to the difference of opinions were unheard of and thought of as un-American. The change came in the 2016 presidential campaign.

A demagogue, who actually won the elections, spread hate and intolerance and fomented division, making people believe that “this is how it should be.” Though some sanity returned in 2020, the demagogue’s followers remained steadfast in their blind loyalty, and are a strong factor in this year’s elections, where the demagogue is running again. None, or very insignificant few of them, will abandon him for any other candidate. However, a third party candidate (or two) will definitely siphon many votes away from the incumbent and almost surely will give the victory to the demagogue in an election that looks to be a very close. These are not normal times, and we cannot compare them to the past normal ones.

Joseph Willinger, Boynton Beach

