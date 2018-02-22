With elections imminent, Italy pulls out the stops to fight fake news

Italy’s annual security report, released this Monday, warned about online “influence campaigns” that aim to “condition both the sentiment and political orientation of public opinion, especially at election time.”

But for Giovanni Zagni and his team at the Pagella Politica media project, the warning was unnecessary. With parliamentary elections looming on March 4, they’ve been fighting fake news for the past three weeks of the electoral campaign.

Each morning, they decide which fake story they’ll spend the day debunking, choosing from a pool of fake news, misleading titles, and articles that mix real and false elements. “In these first days of the program, when we’re still trying to show people what we do and that they can trust us, we’re focusing on the more blatantly false stories,” says Mr. Zagni, the chief editor of the team of independent fact checkers hired by Facebook Italy ahead of the election.

Facebook is not alone in its battle against fake news in Italy, where pre-election anxiety over the potentially destabilizing effects of fake news has been mounting for months. Efforts are underway across the country, driven by both government and nongovernmental actors, to fight misinformation – through rebuttals like those of Pagella Politica and by teaching Italian students how to spot fake news on their own. But when it comes to preemptive action against fake news by targeting sites online, Italy’s options remain unclear, as the government says it needs internet controls to stop organized propaganda, while critics warn the government’s plans risk stifling online freedoms.

DEBUNKING FAKE STORIES

In November, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, the leader of the center-left Democracy Party, made an appeal to social media companies. Mr. Renzi has blamed his party’s fall in the polls on fake news. “We ask the social networks, and especially Facebook, to help us have a clean electoral campaign. The quality of the democracy in Italy today depends on a response to these issues,” he said.

Indeed, TVs and newspapers have been actively fact-checking news and statements from politicians every day. Earlier this year, the police introduced an anti-fake news service called Red Button, which allows citizens to report fake news. Italian debunkers like blogger David Puente and websites specializing in debunking, like bufale.net (bufale is Italian for “fake news”), have thousands of followers.

Pagella Politica and Facebook Italy have tried to go a step further. The team has produced 16 articles that Facebook Italy automatically connects to fake items, giving its users the option of sharing the debunked article instead.

For example, if an Italian user of Facebook decides to share an item telling the story of the nuns in Bassano del Grappa who spanked a Moroccan migrant for selling drugs, the social network will let him know the story he’s about to share is false. Instead, it will offer him the option of sharing the debunking article written by Pagella Politica, explaining that different versions of that story have been circulating in the web since 2009.

Zagni says the majority of the fake news circulating on the web, like the spanking nuns story, “is not strictly political,” but many “foster a general mood regarding migration with a xenophobic tone” – a particularly hot-button issue this election season.

Zagni says he’s aware Pagella Politica’s fact-checking efforts reach only a small segment of people and voters on Facebook. But he feels it's worth it. “We’re reaching a small segment of the population that’s exposed and more vulnerable to fake news. If we can prevent them from sharing some of it, we can say we had a positive influence in this election.”

EQUIPPING STUDENTS TO SPOT MISINFORMATION

Arturo Di Corinto, an Italian journalist and expert on the internet, argues that efforts like Pagella Politica’s can’t solve the problem, however.

“We know that fake news relies heavily on confirmation biases, so it’s not enough to expose people to accurate information,” he says. “There are two main problems regarding media in Italy. On one side there’s a mainstream media ecosystem that nourishes propagandistic claims and fears. On the other side, 30 percent of Italy’s population has functional illiteracy, which means they can’t understand what journalists write.”