Elections 2024 Q&A: Where House District 71 candidates stand on key issues

Mar. 16—There are four Republicans hoping to fill the seat of term-limited state Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, including his son, in a district that covers portions the counties of Clark, Greene, and all of Clinton.

The Republican options in House District 71 include Xenia City Councilman Levi Dean; Xenia School Board President Joshua Day; former Cedarville mayor Bob Fudge; and political newcomer Tyler Scott.

The winner on March 19 will go on to face Democrat James Duffee in November in a district that greatly favors Republican candidates.

To familiarize voters with their options this March, this news organization polled its readers, developed a list of questions, and posed those questions to the candidates in the form of a survey.

Here's what the candidates said, word-for-word.

------

Why should a constituent vote for you?

Dean:

I am experienced in both the private and public sector. I have been a Xenia city councilman for the last 6 years. I know what's it's like to start, run, and grow, a small business. I understand how the regulations and taxes that government puts on us harms our families. I understand the importance of a good paying job to put money in our pockets to pay the bills. I've talked to Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. they all say the same thing- inflation is killing us. I am a blue collar worker, I know how to roll my sleeves up and get to work. My track record on job creation, taxes, and fiscal responsibility at the city level is consistent and it's exactly what I promised the voters I would do when I ran for council.

Day:

As an aerospace engineer I worked for the USAF for 8 years and now work in the private industry. I have worked on many projects from F-15s to cutting edge hypersonic technology. I have led multi-million dollar projects and have the experience to get things done. I have spent the last two years as the Xenia School Board President and I have worked tirelessly to protect our children.

While on school board I was able to reach out and bridge gaps in our community by building strong relationships with everyone I worked with. I have been a leader throughout my life and I understand what it takes to listen to those I represent and then stand firm for our needs even when it is difficult. I am self-made. Everything I have is because I worked hard for it. I truly understand the needs of my community because they are my family's needs as well. My wife and I have been married for 10 years and have 4 amazing children. I love volunteering to coach their sports and working with the young men in my church. I believe the government should serve its people, not rule over them. I will work hard every day for you and to see a New Day for Ohio!

Fudge:

I believe that the legitimate role of government is the protection of liberty and freedom and will view all legislation from that perspective. I'm by far the most experienced candidate in this race and most prepared to represent our district in Columbus. My experience as a 25-year Air Force veteran, mayor, and small business executive have given me the life lessons in leadership that will translate well to success in the statehouse. In addition, my undergraduate degree in Government and Politics and law degree give me a superior foundational understanding of public policy and legislation. As with all groups though, success depends most on the ability to build relationships of trust with other people so that even when you disagree with someone on an issue you can still be civil with one another. At both the national and state we've lost the art of statesmanship in government. I will do my very best to restore it.

Scott:

The constituents should vote for me for several reasons. 1. I am the only candidate who has never run for public office before. (This speaks to my true intention of helping my state and making this land better for everyone, not the party. It speaks to how I am not a career politician and do not aspire to be one). 2. I have an in-depth understanding of business. As a person who's owned a small business and a national business. I can help businesses in Ohio thrive for a better economy. 3. I am a landlord. I own a duplex in Xenia and I house 6 people. This is important because I have a deep understanding of the housing crisis that we are currently in. More so than any of my opponents. Every part of our economy starts with single family home ownership. If you take that away you will see a large gap between the rich and the poor. The middle class will cease to exist. 4. This is my home. I served in the Ohio army national guard honorably, I graduated from Greeneview/Jamestown schools and Wright State University, I served my community with many volunteering events over the years. I care about the community. I am running to put people over politics. I am trying to make a difference. The only way to do so is to work hard for it. My intentions to make a difference is what makes me stand out.

What are your top priorities, if elected?

Dean:

Cut taxes, cut regulations, defend our God given rights- the right to Life, the right to defend ourselves.

Day:

My top priorities include: closing our borders and stemming the tide of drugs into Ohio, reducing taxes and spending, protecting families and children, and returning family values to Columbus.

Fudge:

My primary focus will be on economic development, workforce training, reducing and simplifying taxes, agriculture, and veteran's issues. At a higher level, I will fight to reduce the influence of the federal government (and even the state government) on our daily lives and push control down to the lowest level possible in accordance with the US Constitution.

Scott:

My top priorities are: 1. To ban hedge funds and corporations from owning single family homes. 2. I aim to remove the income tax that is oppressing the people of this state and finally I want to specifically write legislation that will create a statewide human trafficking task force to combat this disgusting practice and crime.

What, if any, changes would you support to Ohio's income tax, property tax, or local levy structures?

Dean:

I would eliminate our income tax. The entire tax system in this state needs an overhaul. We need to address how to properly and fairly fund local government. We need as much local control over taxes as possible. The government closest to the people is best for the people. We need to get back to the basics- funding good roads and infrastructure. Funding public safety to keep us safe.

Day:

I support removing the state income tax. I also support lowering property taxes. I think we need to choose one or the other because we can't do both. If we remove or reduce taxes we also need to reduce spending and start using saved money on what we need rather than spend it on something new.

Fudge:

I support the gradual elimination of the individual income tax and Commercial Activity Tax (CAT) with a corresponding reduction in spending. One change I would propose to property taxes would be to eliminate the Non-Business Credit (NBC) and Owner Occupancy Credit (OCC) which currently provide 10% and 2.5% reductions on qualifying levies and replace them with a flat tax credit that would only go towards owner occupied properties. This would result in those with lower proper values seeing a larger part of their tax appear as a credit. I would also eliminate the NBC for rental properties because they are, by definition, business properties for the owner.

Scott:

I just mentioned the income tax. The property tax and (levies) are more difficult to unravel. As they have multiple layers. I believe that property taxes will come down once we see a mass reset of home values in Ohio to where they need to be. The average home costs a little over $400,000 but the average family can afford a home in the mid $200,000′s. That's a massive amount of inflation and it's causing a property tax hike. The taxes will drop with the values of the homes back to where they should be without hedge fund and corporation market manipulation. I won't touch the levy's as they are for the local government's to handle.

What is your read on the structure and effectiveness of the state's K-12 and higher education system and what changes, if any, would you advocate to improve it?

Dean:

Look, each year we dump more money into our education system in this country and each year we seem to decrease actual learning. Something has to give. Young men and women are not prepared to hold jobs and become proper members of society when they graduate ‚and that's a problem. We need more parental involvement in school decisions and children's life.

Day:

I think there is a lot of overspending or misspending of funds in the state's public education system. Why do we need 611 different school districts each with its own faculties? That is 611 superintendents across the state of Ohio and if each of those are paid an average of $150,000 per year that is over $91 million we spend just on superintendents per year. If we reduced the number of school districts by even just 100 that would save millions of dollars every year to be better used on educational programs to help kids have successful lives and careers.

In higher education we continue to ramp up costs putting kids in lifelong debt. We should put a cap on state schools for how much student loan dollars they are allowed to accept, thereby reducing the costs of attending. We should also place limits based on type of degree and what the expected income is post-graduation.

Fudge:

I applaud the recent changes to the state's education system and look forward to continuing the focus on early education, especially in reading, and a later focus on how each student's educational journey will provide opportunities for success into and throughout adulthood. I am a lifelong learner who has served as a substitute teacher, technical instructor, and college professor and believe we need to focus our education on comprehension of the material over "teaching the test." I also believe our public schools are places for education not indoctrination so would prefer local control by school boards over the curriculum, within broad guidelines from the new Department of Education and Workforce.

Scott:

My knowledge is that we spend the 2nd largest amount of spending on k-12. Yet we are still having issues. My intention is to reform the k-12 system. But I must do so after accurately addressing the problem once in the state house and having access to where the problems are occuring. However, I can assume that it has to do with overspending and irresponsible spending on behalf of our government already. An audit will need to be done at every school district across the state.

What changes in funding or priority, if any, would you suggest for state infrastructure work (transportation or utility)?

Dean:

Once again our roads are falling apart. We need government to get back to the basics and fix our infrastructure. If we can't even do that how can we hope to fix harder issues like our failing schools?

Day:

I think infrastructure funding should largely be returned to local government funds to ensure that the local government is best able to fill the needs of its community.

Fudge:

Infrastructure planning and funding will be absolutely critical to future economic success in Clark, Greene, and Clinton Counties. Given our vast open space and interstate access, this region has the real potential for economic growth, so we need to ensure we're prepared with the adequate infrastructure to support it. I will work with other state officials, local governments, Port Authorities, Community Improvement Corporations (CICs), and businesses to form a regional planning commission to prepare for the inevitable growth in our area with the goal of identify ways to fund those projects through private investment where possible.

Scott:

I will most likely make no drastic changes to the infrastructure spending for Ohio. However, as all things with our spending. I will want an audit to accurately account for all of our spending on the projects at hand.

What is your position on abortion legality and what do you see as the legislature's role on the topic in light of Issue 1′s passage?

Dean:

I am 100% Pro-Life. Issue one was a deceptive issue and a lot of people will regret its passage. Ohioans are for basic health and safety regulations for abortion facilities. Ohioans are against abortion on demand and abortion as a form of birth control. Ohioans were absolutely deceived on issue 1. That issue was decided by out of state money.

Day:

I am pro-life and will fight to protect unborn children. I think the average American consensus is somewhere in the 12-15 weeks timeframe. I think Issue 1 makes a mockery of life and highly favors extreme beliefs. The government's role is to protect people and that includes unborn children. I also firmly believe that we cannot have a discussion on abortion until we work extremely hard to take care of women, children and families. Woman clinics should be fully funded, child care could possibly be subsidized providing an opportunity for mothers to still work instead of feeling like they have to give up everything to take care of a child, and the adoption and foster care systems need to be improved.

Fudge:

The language included in Issue 1 goes way too far in allowing abortions in the late stages of pregnancy, but the legislature is constrained by the fact this extreme language is now included in the Ohio Constitution. I believe there will be unintended consequences from the poorly written bill that the legislature will need to (and the courts will allow us to) address, but the core issue will survive. As such, we on the pro-life side will most likely need to find a compromise position that both Republicans and Democrats can agree on to save as many lives as possible and introduce a replacement Constitutional amendment.

Scott:

I stand firmly against issue 1 and the amendment that was passed. As a father, I know life begins at conception. My only caveat against my fellow republicans is that I would have allowed for exceptions in extreme cases and underage conceptions. As, if you are not legally able to consent to sexual intercourse, then you by the law's eyes were taken advantage of, if not, assaulted. Obviously it's case by case dependent. But we need to be understanding of family values and issues. As well as medical issues. I think it's something Ohio needs to look at again. Overall I do not support abortion as a general practice, but I would allow for the expectations for medical and gross misconduct to take care of the non common issues that women face.

What is your position on recreational marijuana legality and what state policies would you support following Issue 2′s passage?

Dean:

Theoretically, if alcohol and tobacco are legal then marijuana should be too. No one should go to jail because of a plant. But the full legalization of marijuana will harm Ohioans. Look at the states that legalized it. Their vehicle and workplace accident rates skyrocketed. Their insurance rates skyrocketed. The affects on children have been devastating. The legislature should pull back on legalization and instead, should only decriminalize it.

Day:

I support limited government involvement. I do have concerns about the broad language of Issue 2 and the consequences. No state that has passed a law similar to Issue 2 has seen good results, in fact it has been detrimental to their states. There need to be some amount of regulations put in place, especially to protect children from the dangers of marijuana and to keep it out of schools. I don't know what the best answers are, but I plan to work with the Ohio Police departments to find what the best solution is.

Fudge:

While I have never been a proponent of legalized marijuana, it's clear the voters of Ohio believe the time has come to allow it. I will look for ways to both meet that desire at the state level, while allowing local communities to prohibit it as they see fit. I am concerned about the use of the tax revenue to benefit individuals who intentionally and knowingly broke previous drug laws and would prefer the revenue fund drug education, enforcement, and rehabilitation efforts. From a business perspective, we should take care to dissuade people from continuing to go to the state up north by setting the tax levels appropriately.

Scott:

I stand with my decision to vote for the legalization of Marijuana. I think we need to tax the product and use the funds to tackle the overwhelming hard drug addiction problem we face. Fentanyl, heroin, meth, etc. need to be stomped out and removed from our society. We also need to address the addiction crisis that is the underlying problem of these drugs. Which is mental health. If we can invest in our mental health the same way we invest in our physical health. We, as a society, can overcome the disease and mindset of addiction. As I learned long ago, the drug is the tool for the addict, the addict themselves can utilize any drug or act to create the relief they are striving for. Mental health advancement is a huge focus of mine. Every community in Ohio has some sort of hospital. But there are entire counties that have no mental health services. These are the places where drugs thrive and addictions are born. Wilmington and all of Clinton county as my example.

------

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.

Loading...