Election updates: How are North TX Republican incumbents faring in state House runoffs?

North Texas incumbents seeking reelection to the state House of Representatives lagged behind opponents challenging the lawmakers from the right, as votes began to be tallied Tuesday.

A number of heated races across the state weren’t decided during the first round of voting when a single candidate failed to win more than half of votes, including in four Tarrant county-area districts where Republicans are vying to secure their place on the November ballot. Tuesday’s results will solidify the slate of Democratic and Republican candidates come Nov. 5.

The races include:

House District 58: Republican Rep. DeWayne Burns is running against Helen Kerwin for the Cleburne-area seat.

House District 64: Republican Rep. Lynn Stucky is running against Andy Hopper for a seat that spans Denton and Wise Counties.

House District 91: Republican Rep. Stephanie Klick is running against David Lowe for the seat that includes North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Watauga.

House District 97: Republicans Cheryl Bean and John McQueeney are running for the southwest Tarrant County seat. Democrats Diane Symons and Carlos Walker are also in a runoff. Incumbent Craig Goldman isn’t seeking reelection, instead running for U.S. Congress.

As early votes came in, Kerwin and Lowe led in their races. In House District 97, Bean had a narrow lead over McQueeney. Early voting numbers weren’t yet posted on the Texas Secretary of State’s website in the House District 64 race as of 7:30 p.m.

Walker led Symons in the Democratic runoff for House District 97.

The runoff comes during a turbulent time in the Republican party — fights that can been observed through endorsements, campaign donations and public comments and appearances.

The party has been divided over issues like school vouchers, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment, and the leadership of House Speaker Dade Phelan. (Phelan is in a runoff of his own Tuesday.)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is backing Kerwin, Stucky, Klick and McQueeney, as he looks to help elect candidates who will back a voucher-like proposal that failed during the 2023 legislative session and subsequent special session. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, backing candidates who opposed his impeachment and the challengers of those who supported it, is supporting Kerwin, Hopper, Lowe and Bean. Phelan’s campaign has donated to Burns, Stucky, Klick and McQueeney.

Texas billionaires have waded into the North Texas Races.

West Texas oilmen Tim Dunn and Farris Wilks and groups they fund have financially backed candidates like Kerwin, Hopper, Lowe and Bean. Charles Butt of H-E-B through the Charles Butt Public Education PAC has donated to Burns.