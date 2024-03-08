Election turnout down from last presidential year

Mar. 8—HIGH POINT — Turnout in the primary election that voters settled Tuesday was down statewide and in the Piedmont Triad region compared to the last presidential year in 2020.

Statewide turnout dropped from 31% in the 2020 primary to 24% this year, according to figures from the N.C. State Board of Elections. The number of North Carolinians casting ballots fell from 2.16 million to 1.79 million.

In Guilford County turnout fell from 31% in 2020 to 23.5%. Turnout in Davidson County declined from 28% to 25.5%, while Randolph County turnout edged down from 26% to 24%, according to the state elections board.

The slide didn't come as a surprise to political observers, who expected a decline because of the lack of a competitive presidential contest in both major political parties and the absence of a 2024 U.S. Senate race.

Four years ago, there was a competitive Super Tuesday primary, which included North Carolina, for the Democratic presidential nomination to run against then-President Donald Trump. In 2020 there were also primaries for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Thom Tillis.

Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said the lower turnout was understandable.

"The lack of a Senate race and the status of the top-of-the-ballot presidential candidates matters," Collicutt told The High Point Enterprise. "If you don't just look back at 2020 but go back to 2016, you'll see the pattern."

Eight years ago, there were competitive presidential primaries in both major political parties and a U.S. Senate race, pushing turnout to nearly 36% statewide and in Guilford County.

"You see a pattern emerge when you look at 2016, 2020 and 2024," he said. "It's how settled the races are at that point."

