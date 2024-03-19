Putin is not the only evil madman in Russia

Thanks to his election victory Sunday, the West will be reckoning with a belligerent Russia led by 71-year-old Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for at least another six years.

Mr. Putin notched 87 per cent of the vote with what Russian officials claim was 74 per cent turnout against a trio of patsy opponents who provided a fig leaf of opposition. U.S. and U.K. news outlets dubbed it a “sham election” and in most regards it was, with one key caveat. The execrable tyrant who won enjoys a frightening level of support that Western media and politicians obscure to preserve the illusion that there’s just one evil madman to blame for the war in Ukraine, rather than a nation with far too many brainwashed anti-Nato, anti-Western nationalists keen to endorse their leader’s aggression.

How popular is Mr. Putin in Russia?

In a report on the election, the BBC assigned great significance to scattered protests and veteran BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg said “there are some Russians” who support Russia’s President. In a lengthy podcast episode primarily on the election, The Economist wasn’t even willing to concede that, concluding their segment with a quote from their Russia editor Arkady Ostrovsky claiming that Putin “doesn’t enjoy the support of the real (Russian) people”. But to my surprise, New York Times reporters and editors admitted that he does have widespread support on their The Daily podcast.

The NYT pointed to polling from the well-regarded Levada Center that’s been tracking Putin’s approval rating since 1999. His recent score of 86 per cent is his best mark since 2015 and is nearly identical to his tally in the election. Perhaps even more surprising, a ridiculous 75 per cent of Russians told the pollster that their country is heading in the right direction. As recently as summer 2021, Putin’s approval rating according to Levada was at just 61 per cent.

Levada explained in November that Putin has historically enjoyed baseline support of 60-65 per cent and entrenched opposition of 10-15 per cent. During military conflicts – Georgia (2008), Crimea (2014-15) and now Ukraine – support for Putin spikes as Russians rally around the anti-Nato, anti-Western cause. Even allowing for the fact that some, perhaps many Russians are afraid to tell pollsters they disapprove of Putin or vote against him, we must confront the disturbing reality that Putin is a clever dictator who has engineered support through coercion, brutality, and persuasion.

In the same way that Daniel Jonah Goldhagen’s book, Hitler’s Willing Executioners challenged the notion that it was Hitler alone who was responsible for the horrors of WW2 and the Holocaust, we must be honest in assessing Russian aggression beyond Mr. Putin. The media hopefully pretends that Russian aggression is solely a Putin problem. In fact, polling from Levada and others indicates that there are a troubling number of Russians who endorse Putin’s warped view that Ukraine isn’t a legitimate nation.

I have Russian friends and relatives – none of whom support Putin – so I don’t mean to impugn all Russians, particularly those who’ve have bravely resisted his misrule and paid for it with their lives or their freedom. But when we focus so intensively on this minority, we lose sight of the abstruse reality that Putin remains popular and Western sanctions don’t appear to have dented that popularity.

What can we do to signal our disapproval of the many in Russia who eagerly or tacitly support Russian tyranny?

The U.S. and U.K. can at least follow the lead of a number of brave European countries like Finland, Poland and the Baltic countries, which have barred Russian tourists from their lands, despite the economic costs. Notable Russian dissidents should always remain eligible for asylum, but I say no to ordinary Russians enjoying holidays in South Beach or Soho, at least until the war in Ukraine is over.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.