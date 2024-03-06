Election results: San Diego’s congressional races

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The first election results are in for the U.S. House of Representatives districts covering San Diego County.

Five congressional districts make up the county, with some districts also covering parts of neighboring counties. The incumbents of those seats — Darrell Issa, Mike Levin, Scott Peters, Sara Jacobs and Juan Vargas — are all seeking re-election.

The first batch of results released by election officials at 8 p.m. had all five incumbents in a position to advance to the November general election. The top two vote-getters in each race will head to the next contest.

Results: California 2024 Primary Election

Below is a breakdown of the latest real-time election results for all of the county’s congressional races.

Rep. Darrell Issa has taken an early lead in the crowded race for District 48. Democratic challenger Stephen Houlahan is in a distant second place in the initial returns.

Rep. Mike Levin has taken an early lead in the race for the 49th congressional district seat. As of 9 p.m., Republican challenger Matt Gunderson is in a distant second.

As of 9 p.m., Rep. Scott Peters has pulled into a commanding lead for the District 50 congressional race of the vote, while Republican challenger Peter Bono is in second place.

Rep. Sara Jacobs pulled into the top spot in the race for House District 51 in early returns, while challenger Republican El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has fallen into second place.

With only two candidates in the race, both Rep. Juan Vargas and Republican challenger Justin Lee appear to be headed to the general election in November. However, Vargas took a commanding lead in early returns from Tuesday’s primary.

The first batch of results in all of these races were largely from mail-in ballots, those submitted via drop boxes prior to Monday, March 4 and other early voting opportunities.

Unofficial results will continue to roll-in throughout the remainder of the week and into next, as the county Registrar of Voters office continues to count ballots cast either in-person or mailed in on election day.

The results will not be considered official until they are certified by election officials later this month.

FOX 5/KUSI is following the results of California’s primary throughout election night. Check back for real-time updates.

