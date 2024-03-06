Election results: Here's who won races on Fayetteville-area ballots Tuesday, March 7, 2024

The votes in North Carolina's March 5 primary election are in and President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won their primaries in the Tar Heel State, according to unofficial election results.

In statewide elections, Democrat Josh Stein, the current attorney general, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, won their respective primaries and will face off in the governor's race in the November general election.

The presidential and gubernatorial races were among many in which Cumberland County voters cast their ballots Tuesday. See below for complete coverage of all election results in races on Fayetteville-area ballots.

Full results 2024 North Carolina Primary Election Results

Campaigners hand out candidate literature and greet voters as the head into vote at the Kiwanis Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

North Carolina presidential primaries

Incumbent President Joe Biden, a Democrat and former President Donald Trump, a Republican, won their respective primaries in North Carolina, according to unofficial results. Read the full story.

U.S. House of Representatives — Republican primary

Incumbent Rep. Richard Hudson faces Democrat Nigel Bristow, who was unopposed in the primary, in the November general election for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District. See the full results.

North Carolina governor

Democrat Josh Stein and Republican Mark Robinson advanced to the November general election. The current governor, Roy Cooper, is prevented by state law from seeking a third term. Read the full story.

North Carolina lieutenant governor

With 91% of precincts reporting, Republican Hal Weatherman was leading Jim O'Neill on Wednesday morning in the race to face Democrat Rachel Hunt in the general election. The current lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, is running in the gubernatorial race. See the latest results of the Democratic primary and the Republican primary.

North Carolina Attorney General — Democratic primary

Democrat Jeff Jackson faces Republican Dan Bishop of Charlotte in the November election. The current attorney general, Josh Stein, is running for governor.

North Carolina auditor — Republican primary

With 85% of precincts reporting, Jack Clark was leading Dave Boliek on Wednesday in the race to face incumbent Democrat Jessica Holmes, and Libertarian Bob Drach in November. Neither Holmes nor Drach faced opposition in the primary. See the lastest results.

North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture — Republican primary

Incumbent Steve Troxler faces Democrat Sarah Taber of Fayetteville and Libertarian Sean Haugh of Durham in the November election. Neither Taber nor Haugh faced opposition in the primary. See the full results.

North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance

Democrat Natasha Marcus faces incumbent Mike Causey, a Republican, in the general election. See the full results of the Democratic primary and the Republican primary.

North Carolina Commissioner of Labor — Republican primary

Republican Luke Farley faces Democratic challenger Braxton Winston II, who was unopposed in the primary, in November. Incumbent Josh Dobson did not seek reelection. See the full results.

North Carolina Secretary of State — Republican primary

Republican Chad Brown faces incumbent Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, a Democrat who was unopposed in the primary, in the general election. See the full results.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction

With 91% of precincts reporting, Republican Michele Morrow was leading incumbent Catherine Truitt on Wednesday in the race to face Democrat Maurice Green in the general election. See the latest results of the Democratic primary and the Republican primary.

North Carolina Treasurer

Democrat Wesley Harris faces Republican Brad Briner in the general election. Incumbent Treasurer Dale Folwell, who lost his bid for the Republican nomination for governor, did not seek reelection. See the full results of the Democratic primary and the Republican primary.

North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6 — Democratic primary

Democrat Allison Riggs faces Republican incumbent Jefferson G. Griffin, who was unopposed in the primary, in the Nov. 5 general election. See the full results.

North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15 — Republican primary

Republican Chris Freeman faces Democrat Martin E. Moore, who was unopposed in the primary, in November. See the full results.

North Carolina House of Representatives District 42 — Democratic primary

Democrat Mike Colvin faces Republican Leonard L. Bryant, who was unopposed in the primary, in the general election. Incumbent Rep. Marvin Lucas did not seek reelection. Read the full story.

North Carolina House of Representatives District 44 — Libertarian primary

Libertarian Christina Aragues faces incumbent Rep. Charles Smith, a Democrat, and Republican Freddie de la Cruz in the general election. Neither Smith nor de la Cruz were opposed in the primary. See the full results.

Cumberland County election results

Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Democratic primary: Democrats Kirk deViere, Karla Icaza and Toni Stewart advance to the general election. Read the full story.

Cumberland County Board of Commissioners GOP primary: Republicans Peter Pappas, Pavan Patel and Henry Tyson advance to the general election. Read the full story.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville, NC election results: See who voters chose on March 5