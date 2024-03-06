Election results: How did Californians vote on Proposition 1, Tuesday’s sole ballot initiative?

Unofficial results in the March 5, 2024, primary election from the California Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by each county. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is March 12. Results are to be certified by counties and sent to the state by April 4. A final statement of vote by the Secretary of State’s Office is expected April 12.

Sources: Secretary of State's Office, Associated Press