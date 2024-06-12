Election results are in, and coming, for SC legislature seats across Rock Hill region

The race for S.C. House District 66 is still close, according to unofficial results two hours after primary polls closed Tuesday.

The Republican contest shows Michele Branning leading Jackie Terribile by a 54% to 46% count at 9 p.m., but none of the counties in the race having fully reported. Those totals reflect early voting and absentee ballots.

The winner between Branning and Terribile will win the seat since there’s no opposition on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Branning came to the area in 2007 and works as a Realtor. She’s been elected to the Fort Mill School District board three times since 2014 and she’s president of the South Carolina School Boards Association.

Terribile has a background in business and marketing, and she founded a consulting company. She also was an organizer for York County’s chapter of Moms For Liberty. She’s been involved with education advocacy, and is a member of the South Carolina State Board of Education.

Branning or Terribile will serve Tega Cay and parts of Fort Mill west of Interstate 77.

The other state district that will determine a seat Tuesday is House District. 43. Incumbent Randy Ligon or challenger Elias Irizarry won’t face opposition this fall.

That contest was clearer with Ligon collecting almost 78% of the vote as of 9 p.m, according to unofficial results, with half the counties in that race reporting. House District 43 represents southeastern Rock Hill and eastern Chester County.

Ligon has lived most of his life in Chester and spent time as a farmer, commercial Realtor, businessman and auctioneer. The incumbent was first elected to serve District 43 in 2018. The Ligon Company, which he owns in Rock Hill, specializes in auctions and commercial properties.

Irizarry is a Rock Hill resident who grew up in Fort Mill. The Citadel graduate spent time as a firefighter, construction manager and student campus director for the Trump campaign in this year’s presidential primary, according to Irizarry’s campaign site.

Last year, Irizarry pleaded guilty to a role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot. His campaign page references Irizarry’s being one of “thousands of Americans arrested for nonviolent actions” in that event.

Other races are Republican primaries where the winners, according to unofficial results, will face challenges this fall. They include:

S.C. Senate District 17

Everett Stubbs had 61% of the vote against Tripp McCoy, with 23%, and Tibi Czentye who had 16% based on three of four counties in that race reporting.

Incumbent Democrat Mike Fanning awaits the winner in the Nov. 5 general election for the southeastern Rock Hill district that also includes some of the Lancaster County panhandle, plus all of Chester and Fairfield counties.

S.C. Senate District 27

Allen Blackmon received 82% of the vote against incumbent Penry Gustafson who had 18% according to unofficial results, with all three of the counties in that contest reporting.

Blackmon faces Democrat Yokima Cureton in November. The district covers Lancaster County below its panhandle, with most of Kershaw and Chesterfield counties.

S.C. House District 26

David Martin leads Elizabeth Enns with 55% of the vote compared to 45% on pre-election day ballots. None of the counties in that race have reported results.

Enns or Martin will run against Workers Party candidate Kiral Mace and Democrat Matt Vilardebo this fall. The district represents the Fort Mill area between I-77 and Lancaster County.

S.C. House District 45

Incumbent Brandon Newton defeated challenger Vic Dabney, earning 77% of the vote compared to Dabney’s 23%. All counties have reported.

Newton takes on Democrat Nicole Ventour this fall for the western Lancaster and Kershaw counties district, below the Indian Land panhandle.

This fall, candidates will run in 18 state legislature seats that represent at least part of York, Lancaster or Chester counties.