Election result: Sacramento Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s challenger leading in early results

Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela’s challenger Phil Pluckebaum has a strong lead in early returns Tuesday.

Pluckebaum had 59.4% of the vote and Valenzuela had 36.6%.

In order to win outright, avoiding a general election in November, either Pluckebaum or Valenzuela would need to secure at least 50.01% of the vote. If neither get that number, both will face each other again on Nov. 5.

The high-profile district includes downtown, midtown and will soon include East Sacramento.

Valenzuela, endorsed by mayoral candidate Flojaune Cofer, is the farthest left member of the council. Pluckebaum, who’s endorsed by mayoral candidate Steve Hansen, is more moderate.

Pluckebaum received campaign donations from the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the California Apartment Association, and the Sacramento Police Officers Association. Valenzuela received donations from the Sacramento Central Labor Council and Sacramento Area Firefighters Association.

In 2020, Valenzuela was elected to the seat over then-incumbent Hansen. Pluckebaum, a former Planning and Design commissioner, has never held elected office.

The four-year term starts Dec. 10, at which time the district will cover East Sacramento instead of Land Park, due to once-a-decade redistricting.

Candidate J. Marilynn Mackey Meyer, who has not raised any campaign money, has 3.9% of the vote.