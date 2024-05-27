Election reform advocates pan GOP Senate moves vs. voter fraud

May 27—CONCORD — Election-reform advocates charge two bills that cleared the state Senate last week would disenfranchise thousands from registering and voting at the polls this fall because they lack proof of identity, age, domicile or citizenship.

But Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, said it's too easy for people to show up without papers, cast a ballot and then disappear from state investigators given the task to determine if they had committed voter fraud.

"We don't have a lot of prosecutions for voter fraud because we have an investigator ... who tries to find people. It is concerning that we have as many as we do that he cannot find," Gray said.

Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, said during the 2022 elections, when more than 870,000 voted in primary and general elections, there were five investigations opened by the Attorney General's Office with no charges brought to date.

"This is a solution looking for a problem," Perkins Kwoka said.

Both the Republican-led House and Senate approved and sent to Sununu's desk the repeal of all exceptions to the state's voter ID law (HB 1569).

This would require those showing up to register to have proof of age, citizenship and domicile and then to cast a ballot to prove their identity.

For decades, New Hampshire has let anyone registering to vote without a passport, birth certificate or naturalization papers to sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury that they are qualified to sign up.

Those without an ID can sign a similar affidavit to cast a ballot.

Since January 2023, those without an ID have seven days after the election to come up with proof of that identity or their vote is disqualified.

Gray said he's created what he called a "kinder, gentler" alternative to getting rid of all voter ID exemptions that the Senate passed last week (HB 1370).

This would direct Secretary of State David Scanlan to create an Election-Day hotline and use state databases to verify someone's qualifications to register and confirm someone's identity to cast a ballot.

"Everyone says it can't be done; let's try this, I think it's worth the effort," Gray said before his proposal cleared the Senate on a voice vote.

Alex Tishenko, senior policy adviser with the Institute for Responsive Government Action, called Gray's alternative an "unprecedented experiment" that would trigger a constitutional lawsuit and subject election officials to a chaotic scene at the polls in the September primary and November general elections.

"No other state has ever done what the bill proposes which is to make all new prospective voters physically present documentation of citizenship," Tishenko said.

Gray said he hopes the House will endorse his proposal because this would allow Sununu to veto the other bill.

Nashua City Clerk Dan Healey, president of the New Hampshire City and Town Clerks Association, said his group was dead set against both and saw no need for changing the voter registration process.

"I have heard some of these aren't legitimate (voters); I have had zero calls from the Attorney General's Office on affidavits that they found not to be valid in Nashua," Healey said.

Gray admitted Sununu's office has raised concerns that both bills could put in jeopardy the exception the state has enjoyed since 1993 from the National Voter Registration Act otherwise known as the Motor Voter law.

This federal law requires states to allow mail-in voter registration and permit citizens to register before many state agencies including a motor vehicles substation and while applying for public assistance.

Then-U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., won an exception for his home state because New Hampshire already had same-day registration that lets all potential voters to sign up at the polls on Election Day.

Sununu has avoided using the V-word when asked if he'd reject changes to the state's current system.

"I am not looking to make any changes there at this point," Sununu said, adding he'd rely on the advice Scanlan would give on the subject.

"Our voter ID law works very well."

Scanlan has yet to take a position on either bill.

Gray's proposal would permit those able to register, but without an ID to still vote at the polls.

These ballots would go to a judge for review and be invalid, unless the jurist issued a decision within three days after that election that those votes should be counted.

