With re-election hopes fading, Bob Good cries election fraud

The political career of Rep. Bob Good, the far-right Virginia Republican and chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, appears to be fading after his showing in last week’s primary. And like other MAGA candidates these days, he’s taking out his anger on the election itself.

Good faced an uphill battle in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District after Donald Trump and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spitefully backed his primary opponent, state Sen. John McGuire. The race has yet to be called, but McGuire was leading by about 350 votes as of Monday afternoon.

Good seems to be attempting some damage control by pushing conspiracy theories, including one about fires.

“We had 3 ‘fires’ on election day in 3 precincts, all requiring the precincts to be evacuated for 20 minutes. Albemarle County, Hanover County, and Lynchburg City,” Good wrote on X on Thursday. “What is the probability? Does anyone recall even 1 fire at a precinct on election day?”

That same day, Good went on Steve Bannon’s podcast and claimed that he has encountered “resistance” from election officials in multiple Virginia localities, and he pleaded for donations to support his efforts to challenge the results. His campaign’s X account has featured conspiratorial schlock since then, including a demand for a “do-over” election in the city of Lynchburg.

Good also told Bannon that “we’re going to have a full recount,” which candidates in Virginia can request in close elections.

It’s important to note that election officials from the three precincts Good mentioned as having “fires” said that fire alarms had gone off inadvertently. The officials added that they followed protocol to keep things running as best they could during the brief delays and that no voters were turned away.

But Republicans like Good have learned from Trump that they can make false and self-serving election claims with little to no repercussions. No one should be surprised to see this tactic being used against Trump and his chosen candidate in this scenario.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com