Election guide 2024 for Oyster River schools, Durham, Madbury, Lee: What's on the ballots

Election Day is Tuesday, March 12 for voters in Durham, Madbury and Lee.

There are competitive races in Durham and Lee for the Oyster River Cooperative School District's School Board. Voters in each town will also elect town leaders and decide on town warrant articles, such as operating budget and major projects like a new municipal office building in Lee.

Lee and Madbury voters will also join with Dover in selecting a representative for the New Hampshire House in Concord.

Here's a guide for voters before they head to the polls:

Oyster River Cooperative School District

Voters in Durham, Lee and Madbury will all receive ballots for the Oyster River School District.

Durham has five people on the ballot for one three-year term on the School Board, including Kelly Ickes, Jason Kolligs, Stephanie Pitts and John Colwell. Andrea Chan remains on the ballot but said she has withdrawn from the race.

In Lee, Renee Beauregard Bennett and incumbent board member Brian Cisneros are seeking election. Rebecca Blake is on the ballot but said she has withdrawn from the race.

Madbury has no candidates on the ballot for its School Board seat.

There is a $56.2 million budget on the ballot, slightly higher than the $55.9 million default budget that would be enacted if it's rejected.

We asked the School Board candidates for their top priorities and their views on book bans in schools and other key issues. Here's how they responded:

Kelly Ickes, Durham:

Stephanie Pitts, Durham:

John Colwell, Durham:

Jason Kolligs, Durham:

Brian Cisneros, Lee:

Renee Beauregard Bennett, Lee:

Durham: Town Council race is competitive

Voting in Duram is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Oyster River High School at 55 Coe Drive.

The nine-member Durham Town Council will have four new members following the 2024 election, according to the town ballot.

Four candidates are competing for three seats, which are each three-year terms. They are Darrell Ford, Heather Grant, Curtis Register and Harry Tobias. They are running to replace three councilors who are not seeking re-election.

In addition, James Bubar is running unopposed to complete the final year of Ellie Lonske's term. Lonske is retiring from the council.

The town has published candidate profiles of candidates seeking elected office.

For information on absentee voting and how to register to vote in Durham, go to ci.durham.nh.us/clerk.

Lee: $1.8 million municipal office building at top of ticket

Voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the town's Public Safety Complex.

Lee voters will are being asked on the ballot to authorize up to $1.8 million for a new municipal office building, including the use of $400,000 in reserve funds. It will require 60% approval to pass. The town is also asking voters for $200,000 for library renovations.

The proposed town budget is just under $5.6 million. The default budget to be enacted if the proposed budget fails is a little more than $5.1 million.

Numerous other warrant articles seek money for various reserve funds for future expenses. Another article asks voters to approve leasing the Annex Building at 13 Mast Road to the Lee Historical Society.

There are no contested races for elected offices on the town ballot.

Madbury: Will voters approve highway agent position?

Voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Hall at 13 Town Hall Road.

Voters are being asked on the town ballot to authorize the town's Select Board to appoint a highway agent to be in charge of construction and maintenance of all town roads. This is because a longtime contractor who handles these duties is expected to retire in the coming years. Voters will also decide whether to approve a $2.3 million operating budget.

Modifications to the elderly tax exemptions are also on the ballot.

There are no contested races for elected offices in Madbury.

