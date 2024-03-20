Election focus turns to run-offs, local races

Mar. 20—STOCKTON — With 14 days left to certify ballots from the March primary, there are still 2,558 left to process, according to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters.

As of the Registrar's March 18 unprocessed ballot report, 692 provisional ballots and 693 same-day registration ballots are left to process.

In addition, 1,173 ballots that are either damaged, need to be remade, or require further review still need to be processed.

However, the ROV reports that 124,857 ballots have been counted so far, for a 33.9% voter turnout during the March 5 primary election.

Candidates who led at the close of the polls two weeks remain ahead of their opponents as the deadline to certify ballots nears.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Tracy, has received 59,679 votes for 50% of ballots cast in his re-election bid to the U.S. Congress' 9th District seat.

Harder will most likely face Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln in the November general election. Lincoln has garnered 35,722 votes for 29.9% of ballots cast.

Political newcomer John McBride of Stockton has collected 15,192 votes for 12.7%, while Tracy resident Khalid "Jeffrey" Jafri has 8,748 votes for 7.3%, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

For the California State Senate's 5th District seat, Clements resident Jim Shoemaker has garnered 69,372 votes for 43.9% of ballots cast. His likely opponent in the November primary will be former Rep. Jerry McNerney, who has collected 52,323 votes for 33.1%. Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, has received 36,235 votes for 22.9%.

Villapudua made headlines in December when he decided not to run for re-election to the Assembly and instead run for State Senate in an effort to give his wife Edith a chance to win his former seat.

Edith Villapudua is third in the race for the 13th Assembly District seat with 13,208 votes for 20.5% of the ballot. Tracy Mayor Rhodesia Ransom has garnered 26,604 votes for 41.9% of ballots cast in the race, and she will face Denise Aguilar Mendez in the November election. Mendez has collected 23,921 votes for 37.6% of ballots cast.

In the 9th Assembly District seat, which serves Lodi, incumbent Heath Flora, R-Ripon, has garnered 64,596 votes for 75% of the ballot, according to the Secretary of State's Office. He will face Lodi resident Tami Nobriga, who collected 21,545 votes for 25% of the ballot, in November. Write-n candidates Rosella Rowlison of Galt received 1,409 votes in San Joaquin County for 2.74% of the ballot. while Belinda Latrice Smith has just 63 votes for .12%, according to the ROV.

The Sacramento County Registrar of Voters reports that the write-in candidates have received 425 votes, but has not distinguished who has received more than the other. Rowlison and Smith do not appear on unofficial election results from the Secretary of State.

Lodi resident Peter Devencenzi appears to have sealed up his bid for Judge of the Superior Court Office No. 3. garnering 54,988 votes for 52.11% of ballots cast.

Caitlin Mujica Casey, also a Lodi resident, has collected 50,542 votes for 47.89%.

According to California Primary Election rules, if a candidate for judge receives more than 50% of the vote, they are declared the winner and there is no run-off in November.

Lodi resident and San Joaquin Delta Community College professor Jordan Giannoni has maintained his lead over incumbent Greg Clark in the race for the San Joaquin County Board of Education's 5th District seat.

Giannoni has garnered 16,594 votes for 60.47% of ballots cast, while Clark, also a Lodi resident and former teacher and athletic director, has collected 10,847 votes for 39.53%.

The two will face each other again in the November general election.

What is probably the closest contest on the ballot this year is Proposition 1, which would allocate about $140 million of existing tax revenue for mental health, drug, and alcohol treatment from counties to the state on an annual basis.

The measure has garnered more than 3.53 million "yes" votes and more than 3.51 "no" votes.

Votes in favor of the proposition account for 50.1% of ballots cast, while votes against make up 49.9%.

Looking ahead to November

Residents in Districts 4 and 5 will be deciding who will represent them on the Lodi City Council the next four years.

Ramon Yepez and Mikey Hothi currently hold the seats, respectively, and the latter is finishing his first term on the council.

Yepez was appointed to the seat last March after Shakir Khan resigned following his arrest on suspicion of voter fraud in the 2022 election.

Currently, only Yadina Pena has announced her candidacy for November. The mother of three told the News-Sentinel last month she was running for the District 4 seat because "things have not been done for the east side, and I believe I can help make changes in our community."

Three seats on the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will be up for grabs in November as well.

The Area 2, Area 6 and Area 7 seats are held by president Gary Kanckstedt, Vice President Rommel Bal and Joe Nava, respectively.

Knackstedt was first elected to the board in 2016, and Nava was first elected in in 2008. Bal was appointed to the board last March following Ron Freitas' election to San Joaquin County District Attorney.

In Galt, the City Council seats of Jay Vandenburg and Kevin Papineau will be up for grabs.

Papineau, a former Elk Grove Police Officer and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office deputy, and Vandenburg, an engineering and operations technician with Lodi Gas Storage, were both elected to their first terms on the council in 2020.

On the Galt Joint Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees, the Area 4 seat of President Traci Skinner, as well as the Area 2 seat of Vice President Casey Raboy, will be up for grabs.

Both Skinner and Raboy are closing out their first terms on the board.

And on the Galt Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, the Area 5 seat of Terry Parker and the Area 3 seat of Patrick Maple will be up for grabs.

Parker, a Realtor, first served on the board from 2006 to 2010, then returned in 2012 and has held her seat since that time.

Similarly, Maple, a Lodi native and contractor, previously served on the board from 2014 to 2018. He returned in 2020.