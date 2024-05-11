Election Filing Week is a wrap. Here are the candidates for office in the August primary

This year’s Aug. 6 primary election features state and federal offices, including seats in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and all statewide offices including the Governor’s Office and Washington Supreme Court.

Like all Washington elections, voting in the primary is done by mail. Ballot packets will be sent to registered voters starting July 17, as ballot drop boxes open.

The voting center in the Auditor’s Office at the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays starting July 17 and from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day for voters who prefer an in-person voting experience.

Voters can register online at votewa.gov or update their registration with address changes through July 29. After that, changes must be made in person at the Auditor’s Office.

Washington state has a “top-two” primary system, meaning that the two candidates with the most primary votes will advance to the Nov. 5 general election regardless of party affiliation.

Washington state’s presidential primary was March 12, with President Joe Biden winning the Democratic Party nomination and former President Donald Trump winning the Republican Party nod.

Locally, Whatcom County voters will elect members of the state Legislature and Whatcom County Superior Court judges, among other offices. Voters will also chose delegates for the Charter Review Commission and precinct committee officers from the Republican and Democratic parties.

Here are some special considerations for this year’s primary, Whatcom County Auditor Stacy Henthorn told The Bellingham Herald:

▪ Partisan offices always appear on the primary, even if there is only one candidate who filed.

▪ Nonpartisan offices only appear on the primary when there are three or more candidates who filed. For this year, the Public Utility District 1 commissioner for district 1 and 2 are in this situation.

▪ Candidates for the Charter Review Commission will only appear on the general election ballot by County Council district with voters selecting up to three candidates. PCOs only appear on the primary election if there are two or more candidates who filed

▪ For Superior Court judge positions, if there is only one candidate at the end of filing week, then that candidate is automatically elected and doesn’t appear on the ballot in 2024.

Here’s who filed for office in select local races during filing week, May 6-10.

U.S. House, 2nd Distict

Washington state’s 2nd Congressional District covers all of Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties, along with part of western Snohomish County. Party affiliation of all candidates is how they described themselves on a registration form.

▪ U.S. Rep Rick Larsen, D-Everett, has represented the district since he was elected in 2000.

▪ Cody Hart, a MAGA Republican from Sedro-Wooley.

▪ Jason Call, a Green Party member from Marysville.

▪ Leif Johnson, a Republican from Greenbank.

▪ Devin Hermanson, a Democrat from Edmonds.

▪ Daniel Miller, a Republican from Friday Harbor.

▪ Edwin Stickle, a Democrat from Burlington.

▪ Josh Binda, a Democrat from Lynnwood.

40th District State Senate

Washington state’s 40th Legislative District covers the southwest part of Whatcom County, including the south part of Bellingham, western Skagit County, and San Juan County. The state Senate position is a four-year term. The district has two House of Representatives members who serve two-year terms. Both members of the district’s House delegation are running unopposed in a district that historically trends Democratic.

▪ Liz Lovelett, a Democrat from Anacortes, is running for her second four-year term. Lovelett was appointed in 2019 to replace Kevin Ranker, who resigned amid workplace harassment allegations. She won a full term in 2020.

▪ Charles Carrell, a Republican from Sedro-Woolley.

40th District State House, Position 1

▪ Debra Lekanoff, a Democrat from Bow, was elected to the House in 2018 and has been re-elected twice. Lekanoff, an Alaska Native, spent 20 years working for the Swinomish Tribe before she joined the Legislature.

40th District State House, Position 2

▪ Alex Ramel, a Democrat from Bellingham, is climate policy adviser with Stand.Earth. He was appointed in January 2020 to fill the term of Jeff Morris of Mount Vernon, who resigned to accept a job in private industry. He won in November 2020 and again in November 2022.

42nd District State House, Position 1

Washington state’s 42nd Legislative District covers the northern part of Whatcom County, including the northern part of Bellingham. The state Senate position is not on this year’s ballot. The district has two House of Representatives members who serve two-year terms.

▪ State Rep. Alicia Rule, a Democrat from Blaine. Rule, who was elected to the state House in 2020 and re-elected in 2022, is a social worker and a therapist with a private practice in downtown Bellingham. She’s also a former member of the Blaine City Council and founder and former head of the Blaine Downtown Development Association.

▪ Janet Melman, a Democrat from Bellingham.

▪ Raymond Pelletti, a Republican, is a real estate agent from Blaine.

42nd District State House, Position 2

▪ State Rep. Joe Timmons, a Democrat of Bellingham, is seeking re-election after his first term in office. He has served on boards with the City of Bellingham and he is a board member for the Bellingham Food Bank.

▪ Kamal Bhachu, a Rebublican from Blaine.

Whatcom County Superior Court judge

▪ Position 1, Robert Olsen

▪ Position 2, Evan Jones

▪ Position 3, Lee Grochmal

▪ Position 4, David Freeman