Election Day is Tuesday: Here's a reminder

Tuesday is Election Day in Palm Beach County for presidential primary preferences and local offices.

Residents of 22 out of the 56 municipalities in Palm Beach County will head to the polls Tuesday to choose among the candidates running for their city's council and commission seats.

“The Palm Beach County Elections Office is election-ready,” said Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections. “Our dedicated elections team is working around the clock to ensure a smooth and efficient process, upholding the integrity of our democracy and providing voters with a pleasant voting experience.”

The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board interviewed the candidates and wrote a complete list of endorsements for each city. For more information about the election, contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office at 561-276-1226 or by visiting votepalmbeach.gov.

How do I find my Election Day polling place?

On Election Day, you must vote at the polling place that is assigned to your precinct. Your ballot will be there.

You can find your assigned precinct number and assigned polling location address either on your voter information card, sample ballot, calling the Supervisor of Elections Office at (561) 656-6200, or by visiting the precinct finder on the election website.

What time are the polls open on Election Day?

On Tuesday, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

What do I need to bring to the voting site?

Florida law requires all voters to provide a valid photo and signature ID before you can vote. Acceptable forms of identification can be combined to produce photo/signature ID (example: a credit card with voter's signature along with a student ID showing voter's photo).

Acceptable photo IDs for Florida voters:

Florida driver license

Florida ID card (issued by Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles)

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID (issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

Concealed weapon license

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the federal government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If you do not bring acceptable ID, you may still vote, however, you will be required to vote by provisional ballot, which will later be evaluated by a canvassing board for eligibility.

East

West Palm Beach will have one contested City Commission race this year. A newcomer is challenging a four-term commission for the District 5 seat. Read more on the West Palm Beach candidates and their priorities here.

In Lake Worth Beach, three candidates are vying to replace incumbent Mayor Betty Resch. Two City Commission seats will also be on the ballot. Read more on the Lake Worth Beach candidates and their priorities here.

West

In Wellington, a two-time Village Council member and a resident pursuing his second run for office are competing to replace Mayor Anne Gerwig. Residents will choose from 11 candidates to fill the three village seats on the ballot. Read more on the Wellington candidates and their priorities here.

In Royal Palm Beach, a newcomer is challenging longtime Mayor Fred Pinto, who is seeking his fifth term in office. Read more on the Royal Palm Beach candidates and their priorities here.

Residents of the city of Greenacres will also elect a new mayor to replace Joel Flores, who is running for a Palm Beach County Commission seat. Four candidates are running for the two open City Commission seats. Read more on the Greenacres candidates and their priorities here.

South

In Delray Beach elections, the city will have a new mayor for the first time in six years and two council seats are in play. Read on the Delray Beach candidates and their priorities here.

North

Thousands of voters in unincorporated areas near North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens will decide whether to have either municipality annex their properties.

Residents in Juno Beach, Lake Park, North Palm Beach and Tequesta will select members of their town and village councils. In Juno Beach, voters will elect a mayor for the first time, a position council members in the past have appointed from within their ranks.

Read more on the issues and candidates on the ballot in northern Palm Beach County here.

