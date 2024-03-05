Election Day: A Tarrant County guide to Texas’ Republican, Democratic primaries

It’s Election Day and voters across North Texas are headed to the polls to pick who they want to see on the November ballot.

Polls open for the Republican and Democratic primaries at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with the race for president at the top of the ticket. Down the ballot, Democratic primary voters will pick who they want to run for U.S. Senate against — all but assuredly — Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.

Locally, two open Congressional seats have drawn a crowded field of candidates looking to replace longtime Republican Reps. Kay Granger of Fort Worth and Michael Burgess of Lewisville.

A full slate of state Legislative races, county positions and judicial races round out the ticket.

Here’s what voters should know as they head to the polls.

Find your sample ballot

Sample ballots can be found on the Tarrant County elections website. The Star-Telegram also has an online voter guide offering information on where candidates stand on a variety of policy issues.

Are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 primaries has already passed, but voters unsure if they are registered can check on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Texas voters do not have to register with a specific political party to vote in the primaries.

Election Day voting locations in Tarrant County

Tarrant County has countywide voting, which means voters can cast their ballots at any vote center on Election Day. Tarrant County Election Department’s website includes a list of polling places.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Texas voter ID requirements

Voters will need a photo ID when they head to the polls. Eligible ID forms are:

A Texas driver’s license

A Texas election identification certificate

A Texas personal identification card

A Handgun license

A U.S. military ID card with your photo on it

A U.S. citizen certificate with your photo on it

U.S. passport

If a voter does not have one of the eligible forms of photo ID, they can submit a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and provide a supporting form of ID (copy or original). This includes:

A government document with your name and address, including a voter registration certificate.

A current utility bill

A bank statement

A government check

A Paycheck

A Birth certificate

What not to bring to the polls

Items not allowed at polling places include:

Cell phones, cameras and other electronics: Cell phones, tablets and laptops are not allowed within 100 feet of a polling place. Cameras and the recording of video and sound isn’t permitted.

Campaign clothes: Voters cannot wear clothes related to a candidate, political party or measure that’s on the ballot.

Firearms: Guns are not allowed in polling places.

How to vote by mail

The deadline to request an application to vote by mail has already passed.

Those voting by mail should send their ballots back by mail (Early Voting Clerk, Tarrant County Elections Administration, PO Box 961011, Fort Worth, TX 76161-0011) or deliver their ballot in person (2700 Premier St., Fort Worth, TX 76111).

Ballots must be received by March 5 at 7 p.m. if the envelope is not postmarked. If it’s postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, it must be received by 5 p.m. on March 6.

It may be safest to deliver the ballot in person, if Tuesday comes and it still hasn’t been submitted.

Ballots can be tracked on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Accommodations for voters

Voters with disabilities are legally entitled to equal voting access.

Tarrant County offers the HART InterCivic Verity Touch Writer Duo Voting System for those who are blind, have limited vision or who have limited dexterity and need assistance to vote. Those with limited mobility that “substantially impairs the person’s ability to move around” can ask for priority voting and be moved to the front of the line, according to the election office.

Voters who have a hard time walking or standing for long periods of time can vote curbside.

Voters with disabilities and voters who do not speak English can get assistance at the polls. The person helping them cannot be their employer, agent of their employer or an officer or agent of their union, according to VoteTexas.gov. The assistant must take an oath that they will not influence voters and will mark the ballot as the voter directed.

2024 Primary Runoffs

Races where a single candidate doesn’t get more than 50% of votes will head into a May 28 runoff. Early voting starts May 20 and runs through May 24.

Useful contacts and websites

Tarrant County Election Office

Phone: 817-831-8683

Vote by mail: votebymail@tarrantcountytx.gov

Register to vote: voterregistration@tarrantcountytx.gov

Texas Secretary of State’s Office