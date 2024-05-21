Election Day: State Rep. District race between longtime incumbent and newcomer

Incumbent Rep. John Lively faces off against Ryan Rhoads in Democratic primary for Oregon State Representative District 7.

Tuesday's election will determine whether incumbent Rep. John Lively or newcomer Ryan Rhoads will take the Democratic primary for Oregon Representative District 7.

District 7 encompasses most of Springfield.

Lively has sat on the Oregon Legislature since 2013 when he was first elected. Before that, Lively served on the Springfield City Council and as Springfield's mayor. His professional background ranges from the private sector to retail to nonprofits, having worked in heavy equipment manufacturing, economic development, software support centers and consulting for landscape architecture and land use planning.

Rhoads has not run for any public office previously. He listed his current occupation as a laborer for FOOD For Lane County's Grassroots Garden. Rhoads attended Network Charter School before earning his GED from the Early College and Career Options school in Eugene School District 4J. He also earned a building construction technology certificate from the Home Builders Institute at Tongue Point Job Corps.

Rhoads did not respond to Register-Guard requests for comment or photos.

Whoever wins the District 7 Democratic primary will face off against Republican candidate Corey Burket in the November election.

Campaign contributions for Oregon's 7th District

Rhoads was not listed on Oregon's campaign finance database, indicating he's received less than $750 in total contributions.

Lively had raised $36,975 over the campaign, with $35,750 coming from cash donations and $1,225 coming from non-monetary contributions.

Contributions of at least $2,000:

$5,000 cash from the Coquille Indian Tribe Government

$4,000 cash from "AGC Committee for Action" a statewide PAC that supports "the commercial construction industry."

$2,500 cash from "Citizen Action for Political Education," a PAC led by SEIU 503.

$2,500 cash from Oregon Concrete & Aggregate Producers Association PAC

$2,000 cash from Comcast

$2,000 cash from Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative

