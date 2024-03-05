It's Election Day in Shelby County. Here's what you need to know if you plan to vote

Election Day is Tuesday for Memphis and Shelby County residents. On the ballot for residents are the General Sessions Court Clerk primaries and the Presidential Primary.

Four Democrats are vying for the General Sessions Court Clerk nomination.

To read about the Democratic candidates please read the story here.

Lisa Arnold is the sole Republican candidate who met filing requirements. A former Shelby County criminal court clerk's office employee, Arnold will be the Republican nominee for general sessions court clerk and will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot.

The General Sessions Court Clerk is responsible for keeping records and keeping track of funds for both the civil and criminal court divisions.

Where can I vote in Memphis?

There are precincts located throughout the county for the March 5 election. The Shelby County Election Commission has a step-by-step guide for voters to find out where their voting location is.

Visit the election commission's website to find how where your precinct for voting is located and a full list of polling places.

When do polls open and close in Memphis, Tennessee?

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What should I bring to vote in Tennessee?

In order to vote in Shelby County you must have a photo ID with you.

IDs can be expired when you vote. Forms of ID include:

A Tennessee State issued driver's license with your photo

United States passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government

United States Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

