It's election day. What you need to know to vote in Ohio

Holly Hill Elementary in Amelia was busy as doors opened at 6:30 am for the Ohio Primary, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Ohioans head to the polls today to vote in the primary election that features a tight Republican contest for U.S. Senate.

Businessman Bernie Moreno, state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose are running for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November. All eyes are on the race as it could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

At the top of the ticket is the presidential primary. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump already secured their party's nomination, meaning the outcome in Ohio will largely be symbolic.

Voters will also decide primaries for who should represent them in Congress and the Ohio House and Senate. There's also a Democratic primary for the Ohio Supreme Court on the ballot, along with county races and local issues in certain areas.

It's Election Day. Ohio primary election 2024 voter guide to Greater Cincinnati races

Here's everything you need to know to vote today.

Voting hours on election day, where to vote in Ohio

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 19. You can find your polling place at voteohio.gov.

How to check if you're registered to vote in Ohio

You can check your registration status at voterlookup.ohiosos.gov.

You can still turn in your mail-in ballot

Absentee ballots returned by mail had to be postmarked by Monday.

If you haven't mailed your ballot yet, you can take it to your local board of elections before polls close tonight. Do not take your mail-in ballot to a polling location.

Ohio now requires photo ID to vote in-person on election day

Ohio now requires voters to show a photo ID when they cast in-person ballots. The ID must be unexpired, but it doesn't need to have your current address on it. Other documents, such as utility bills and bank statements, are no longer accepted.

The following documents qualify:

Ohio driver's license

Ohio state ID

U.S. passport or passport card

U.S. Military ID, Ohio National Guard ID or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID

Interim identification issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles

What if I forget my ID?

If you don't have your ID or run into other problems at the polls on Tuesday, you can cast a provisional ballot.

Voters have four days to provide any missing information to election officials. Boards of elections have until eight days after the election to determine which provisional ballots can be counted.

Are ballot drop boxes available?

Yes.

Each county has a drop box set up at the board of elections. You can bring your completed absentee ballot there any time before polls close. All drop boxes are monitored by video surveillance.

