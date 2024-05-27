Election Day: Here’s what to know about Tarrant County area primary runoffs

Voters will determine party nominees Tuesday in a handful of primary runoffs in Tarrant County.

Registered voters can vote in either the Republican or Democratic runoff but if you voted in the March 5 primary, you must cast a ballot in the same party.

Here are key Tarrant County area races:

Republicans

U.S. Representative District 12: State Rep. Craig Goldman faces John O’Shea, a former banker and investment firm owner. The seat is being vacated by Republican Rep. Kay Granger, who is not seeking reelection.

She has been in Congress since 1997, and is the longest-serving Republican in the Texas delegation.

Texas District 64: Rep. Lynn Stucky faces Andy Hopper in this district that covers Denton and Wise County.

House District 91: Rep. Stephanie Klick faces David Lowe in this district which covers parts of Fort Worth, Haltom City, Watauga and North Richland Hills.

House District 97: Small business owner John McQueeney faces Cheryl Bean, a business owner/engineer in this southwest Tarrant County district. The seat is held by Goldman, who is running for Congress.

Democrats

District 97 : Carlos Walker, director of the Fort Worth school district’s Family Action Center, faces Diane Symons, a county presiding election judge.

Tarrant County Commissioners Court Precinct 1: Roderick Miles faces Kathleen Hicks in the race to replace longtime Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. Miles is Brooks’ executive administrator. Hicks served eight years on the Fort Worth City Council.

The winners advance to the general election on Nov. 5.