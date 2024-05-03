Election Day guide: What's on the ballot, where to vote in Lubbock for mayor, Prop A

Voters wait in line at Calvary Baptist Church on Election Day, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Polls are open this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday is Election Day.

Voters in Lubbock and beyond will choose mayors, city councilmembers, school board trustees and more to represent them in local government. Lubbockites will also choose whether to adopt an ordinance reducing enforcement of certain marijuana laws.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What's on the ballot in Lubbock and Lubbock County?

The City of Lubbock will see a new mayor four new city councilmembers after the May 4 election, as current officeholders are either not seeking re-election or running for another seat. Two of those positions — mayor and City Council District 2 — will see contested races, while voters in council districts 3, 4 and 6 will not have an option as the races are uncontested.

Lubbock will also re-elect the municipal judge, who faces no opponent.

More: Who's running for Lubbock mayor and city council? See what's on the ballot in May

For Lubbock mayor, voters across the city will choose one of six candidates: Stephen J. Sanders, Steve Massengale, Adam Hernandez, Kolton J. Bacon, Mark McBrayer and Antonio "Tony" Renteria. Mayor Tray Payne announced in December he would not seek a second two-year term.

Stephen J. Sanders: Sanders is running for mayor for a third consecutive time. In 2020, he challenged then-incumbent Dan Pope, earning about 44% of the vote. In 2022, he gathered only about 9% of the vote in a race that included Payne and three others.

Steve Massengale : Massengale is the current District 4 councilman and a Lubbock small business owner who was first elected to the council in 2016 when he unseated then-Mayor Pro Tem Jim Gerlt. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2020. Massengale previously served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees.

Adam Hernandez : Hernandez lost to Tray Payne in a five-way mayoral race in May 2022. Hernandez was the second-highest vote-getter in that election, earning about 19% of the vote. Hernandez is known for his advocacy work across the Hub City, serving as communications chair for Lubbock Compact.

Kolton Bacon : Bacon is a seeming political newcomer who has not responded to the Avalanche-Journal's requests to interview him.

Mark McBrayer: McBrayer is a first-term city councilman who represents central Lubbock's District 3. He was first elected in 2022 in an uncontested race and has served about half of his four-year term. He is a local attorney and entrepreneur and said he plans to retire from law to focus on serving as mayor.

Antonio "Tony" Renteria: Renteria is the founder and CEO of Latinos United for Conservative Action. Renteria has formerly served on the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission and the Lubbock County Hospital District (UMC Health System) Board of Managers — a position that he resigned from in 2014.

More: What are Lubbock mayoral candidates’ policy positions?

People vote during Election Day at Calvary Baptist Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Lubbock.

In council District 2, voters can choose between Michael Lestus Mitchell, Gordon Harris and Anna "Anah" Menjares to serve four years in the city council seat currently held by Shelia Patterson Harris.

Brayden Rose is running unopposed for the District 4 seat held by Massengale, who is running for mayor. Tim Collins faces no opponent in District 6 after Latrelle Joy announced she would retire from the council. David Glasheen was the only candidate to file in a special election for the District 3 seat to finish McBrayer's term after his mayoral run. Jorge E. Hernandez is the incumbent municipal judge and the only person to file in that race.

Lubbock voters will also decide whether to decriminalize possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana in the city by voting for or against Proposition A, known as the "Freedom Act Lubbock" ordinance.

More: Lubbockites will vote on 'Freedom Act' marijuana decriminalization ordinance

More: What you need to know about Lubbock's proposed marijuana ordinance on the May 2024 ballot

The City of Wolfforth is also electing a mayor and two city councilmembers.

Incumbent Mayor Charles Addington II is unopposed for re-election. Incumbent David E. Cooper and challenger Pete Wilkinson are both seeking Place 1 on the city council, while incumbent Gregory Stout is challenged by Wesley Houck for Place 2.

The Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees will have two contested races and two which are uncontested.

In District 1, incumbent Lala Chavez faces challenger Terri Morris. Mary Ann Lawson and LaCarl Richardson will face off for the District 2 seat currently occupied by Bill Stubblefield.

Nancy Sharp is running unopposed for the at-large seat which will be vacated by current Trustee Zach Brady, who is not seeking re-election. John Weddige is unopposed in the District 5 race; that seat is currently held by Kristopher Zepeda.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD has two positions with contested races and one uncontested race.

Amy Punchard and Aaron Baxter will face off for Place 1, currently held by Kevin Bryan. Gerri Daggett is challenging incumbent Colby Miller for Place 2. Daniel Castro does not face an opponent for re-election to Place 5.

Frenship Independent School District has one contested school board election, and two races which drew only one opponent. L. Witherspoon Sr. is challenging incumbent board member Jamey Phillips for Place 6. David R. Miller and Shawn Vinson do not face opponents for re-election to places 5 and 7, respectively.

For the first time ever, voters across Lubbock County will also have a chance to elect three directors at-large for the Lubbock Central Appraisal District. Micah O'Hair and John Bruegel are running for Place 1, Jim Baxa for Place 2 and Brant O'Hair, Tom Keisling and Rusty Smith for Place 3.

There are also municipal races in Abernathy, Idalou, Ransom Canyon and Slaton. School board seats are up for grabs in Abernathy, New Deal, Roosevelt, Shallowater and Slaton ISDs.

What's on the ballot in Plainview?

Plainviewans will be electing a mayor and three city councilmember in the upcoming municipal election.

Incumbent Mayor Charles Starnes will face challenger Lionel A. Garcia.

In District 5, five candidates are seeking to replace Susan Blackerby, who has hit her term limit. Daniel Rascon, Matt Blackerby, Jeremy Sepeda, Rusty Powers and William H. "Bill" Nelson all filed to run for the seat.

Evan Weiss is unopposed in his bid for re-election in District 6, and Eugene Allen is challenging incumbent Lorie Martinez Rodriguez in District 7.

Plainview Independent School District will have one contested school board race.

Cheryl Dickerson is challenging incumbent Veronica Salazar in District 6. Adam Soto is unopposed in District 1 and Sylvia De La Garza drew no challenger in District 7.

A list of polling locations is available at plainviewtx.org.

What's on the ballot in Levelland?

Voters in the City of Levelland will select a new mayor.

Current District C Councilmember Breann Buxkemper and Mary Engledow are both seeking to become Levelland's next mayor as Barbra Pinner is not seeking re-election. Two council seats are also on the ballot but each drew only one candidate.

Rob Martin and Joe Tubb will face off for South Plains College Board of Regents Position 6.

Levelland voters will cast their ballot at the Hockley County Tax Office, 624 Ave. H, Suite 103.

Where to vote in Lubbock County

Registered Lubbock County voters can cast their ballot at any of nearly 40 vote centers across the county. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Lubbock County vote centers are listed below:

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Ave. D (Community Room), Abernathy

Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St. (2 Commons Room), Lubbock

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N. Frankford Ave. (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock

Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock

Casey Administration Building – 501 Seventh St. (Room No. 104), Wolfforth

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 Fourth St. (Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan Hall), Lubbock

Cavazos Middle School – 210 N. University Ave. (Gym), Lubbock

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave. (Sanctuary), Lubbock

Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Road (Café Area), Lubbock

Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th St. (Social Hall), Lubbock

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave. (Lodge Hall), Lubbock

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St. (Classroom), Lubbock

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St. (Entry Hall), Lubbock

Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St. (Library), Lubbock

Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave. (Social Hall), Lubbock

Idalou Community Center – 202 W. Seventh St., Idalou

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Administrative Offices – 13807 Indiana Ave., Lubbock

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Lubbock ISD Administration Office – 1628 19th St. (Breezeway), Lubbock

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave. (Activity Room), Lubbock

Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst St. (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Road (Breakroom), Lubbock

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S. Monroe Ave., New Deal

Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive (Community Room), Lubbock

Preston Smith Elementary School – 8707 Dover Ave. (Cafeteria), Lubbock

Ransom Canyon City Hall – 24 Lee Kitchens Drive (Council Chamber), Ransom Canyon

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Ave. P (Gym), Lubbock

Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 County Road 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Ave. H, Shallowater

Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W. Garza St. (Community Room), Slaton

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave. (Gym Area), Lubbock

Sunset Church of Christ – 3625 34th St. (Powerhouse), Lubbock

Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St. (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave. (Library), Lubbock

Texas Tech University Student Union Building – 15th Street and Akron Avenue, Lubbock

YWCA – 6501 University Ave. (Front Room), Lubbock (American Sign Language interpreters are available at this location.)

What do I need to bring with me to the polls?

Voters will need a form of identification to cast a ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID with photo or a U.S. passport.

If a voter does not have an ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, other options are available. Those are listed at votelubbock.org or by calling (806) 775-1339.

Lubbock County began using new voting machines with a paper ballot backup in recent years after Texas lawmakers in 2021 passed a law requiring counties to have a paper method for voting. Voting will still be done on electronic kiosks; however, a piece of paper will be printed off and needs to be fed into a scanner as part of the state-mandated effort supporters say will help prevent voter fraud.

See the photo gallery below for a step-by-step guide on how to cast a vote on the machines.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: See what's on the ballot, where to vote in Lubbock on Election Day