Election Day guide: See what's on the ballot, where to vote in Lubbock for Texas primaries

Tuesday is primary Election Day across Texas. Polls on the South Plains will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Many races in the area will be the final contest for positions with no opposing-party candidates running in November general election.

What's on the ballot in Lubbock County?

Several potentially competitive races are on the Republican primary ballot across the South Plains, including some contested Texas House of Representatives seats.

In House District 83, which includes portions of Lubbock and much of the South Plains, farmer and businessman Wade Cowan is challenging incumbent Rep. Dustin Burrows. In House District 88, which includes Plainview and Levelland, Hale County Republican Party Chairwoman Karen Post is seeking to oust incumbent Rep. Ken King.

Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed both challengers after Burrows and King each voted to impeach Paxton in May 2023. Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Burrows but has not backed either candidate in the HD 88 race.

Previous coverage: Gov. Abbott helps Reps. Burrows, Tepper kick off re-election campaigns; Burrows faces challenger

More: AG Ken Paxton stumps for Dustin Burrows challenger Wade Cowan as part of payback tour

Paxton also declined to endorse HD 84 Rep. Carl Tepper, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary. Tepper voted to impeach Paxton last year.

King, R-Canadian, is chair of the House Public Education Committee and a vocal opponent of school vouchers, one of Abbott's top legislative priorities. Post notes on her campaign website she supports "empowering parents with options and access to the learning environments that best serve their children." Burrows has previously opposed so-called school choice but has softened his stance, voting against an amendment to remove education savings accounts from an education bill in November.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, also faces challengers, including Jones County rancher Vance W. Boyd, who says Arrington is out of touch with his West Texas constituents.

The March primary ballot will also include a number of county races, including contested primaries for county commissioner in precincts 1 and 3, several constable positions and judgeships.

Below is a list of who filed to run in the Republican and Democratic primaries for each race within Lubbock County, along with their city of residence and occupation, as listed by the Texas Secretary of State. National and statewide races, such as U.S. President or Texas Railroad Commissioner, are not reflected here.

Voters go to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

U.S. House of Representatives, 19th Congressional District of Texas

Republicans

Jodey C. Arrington (incumbent), Lubbock, U.S. representative

Vance W. Boyd, Anson, rancher/contractor

Chance Ferguson, retired

Ryan Zink, Lubbock, safety

Democrats

None

Related: Arrington, Perry highlight border crisis, SB 4 during roundtable with local law enforcement

State Board of Education, District 15

Republicans

Aaron Kinsey (incumbent), Midland, CEO

Democrats

Morgan Kirkpatrick, marketing coordinator

Related: West Texas member Aaron Kinsey appointed chair of Texas State Board of Education

State Representative, District 83

Republicans

Dustin Burrows (incumbent), Lubbock, attorney

Wade Cowan, Lubbock, business owner/farmer

Democrats

None

State Representative, District 84

Republicans

Carl H. Tepper (incumbent), Lubbock, commercial real estate

Democrats

Noah Lopez, Lubbock, barista

Justice Place 2, 7th Court of Appeals

Republicans

Judy Parker (incumbent), Lubbock, appeals court justice

Democrats

None

Justice Place 3, 7th Court of Appeals

Republicans

Alex Yarbrough (incumbent), Bushland, appeals court justice

Democrats

None

Judge, 72nd District Court

Republicans

John Grace (incumbent), Lubbock, judge

Democrats

None

Judge, 99th District Court

Republicans

Phillip Hays (incumbent), judge

Democrats

None

Judge, 140th District Court

Republicans

Douglas H. Freitag (incumbent), judge

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Sheriff

Republicans

Kelly S. Rowe (incumbent), sheriff

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector

Republicans

Ronnie Keister (incumbent), tax assessor

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Republicans

Mike Dalby, Lubbock, corporate pilot

Terence Kovar (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republicans

Mary Hernandez, retired police officer

Cary Shaw, contractor

Democrats

Gilbert Flores (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 1

Republicans

Paul Hanna (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 2

Republicans

Jody A. Barnes (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 3

Republicans

Joe Sanchez, court deputy

Democrats

None

Related: Sanchez named Lubbock County Precinct 3 constable following Garcia's resignation

Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 4

Republicans

Michael Hobson, truck driver

Joe Pinson (incumbent), constable

Democrats

None

Related: Lubbock County commissioners accept precinct 4 constable's resignation

People vote during Election Day at Calvary Baptist Church, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Where to vote in Lubbock County

Registered Lubbock County voters can cast their ballot at any of nearly 40 vote centers across the county. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Lubbock County vote centers are listed below:

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Ave. D (Community Room), Abernathy

Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St. (2 Commons Room), Lubbock

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N. Frankford Ave. (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock

Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock

Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St. (Mall Area), Lubbock (American Sign Language interpreters are available at this location.)

Casey Administration Building – 501 Seventh St. (Room No. 104), Wolfforth

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 Fourth St. (Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan Hall), Lubbock

Cavazos Middle School – 210 N. University Ave. (Gym), Lubbock

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave. (Sanctuary), Lubbock

Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Road (Café Area), Lubbock

Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th St. (Social Hall), Lubbock

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave. (Lodge Hall), Lubbock

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St. (Classroom), Lubbock

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St. (Entry Hall), Lubbock

Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St. (Library), Lubbock

Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave. (Social Hall), Lubbock

Idalou Community Center – 202 W. Seventh St., Idalou

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Administrative Offices – 13807 Indiana Ave. (Door No. 5), Lubbock

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Lubbock ISD Administration Office – 1628 19th St. (Breezeway), Lubbock

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave. (Activity Room), Lubbock

Maedgen Elementary School – 4401 Nashville Ave. (Gym G3), Lubbock

Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst St. (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Road (Breakroom), Lubbock

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S. Monroe Ave., New Deal

Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive (Community Room), Lubbock

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Ave. P (Gym), Lubbock

Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 County Road 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St. (Gym), Lubbock

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Ave. H, Shallowater

Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W. Garza St. (Community Room), Slaton

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave. (Gym Area), Lubbock

Sunset Church of Christ – 3625 34th St. (Powerhouse), Lubbock

Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St. (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave. (Library), Lubbock

Texas Tech University Student Union Building – 15th Street and Akron Avenue, Lubbock

YWCA – 6501 University Ave. (Front Room), Lubbock (American Sign Language interpreters are available at this location.)

Lubbock County is closing the polling location previously announced at Matthews Academy High School, 417 N. Akron Ave., on Election Day.

The five nearest locations to Matthews Academy High School where citizens can vote in the primary elections are Cavazos Middle School, Maggie Trejo Supercenter, Broadway Church of Christ, Patterson Library and Mae Simmons Community Center.

Nearby Election Day voting will also be available at the Lubbock ISD administration building and the Texas Tech Student Union Building.

Help finding a vote center is available at votelubbock.org or by calling (806) 775-1339.

What do I need to bring with me to the polls?

Voters will need a form of identification to cast a ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID with photo or a U.S. passport.

If a voter does not have an ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, other options are available. Those are listed at votelubbock.org or by calling (806) 775-1339.

Lubbock County began using new voting machines with a paper ballot backup in recent years after Texas lawmakers in 2021 passed a law requiring counties to have a paper method for voting. Voting will still be done on electronic kiosks; however, a piece of paper will be printed off and needs to be fed into a scanner as part of the state-mandated effort supporters say will help prevent voter fraud.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: See what's on the ballot, where to vote in Lubbock on Election Day