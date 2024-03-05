Election Day guide: See what's on the ballot, where to vote in Lubbock for Texas primaries
Tuesday is primary Election Day across Texas. Polls on the South Plains will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Many races in the area will be the final contest for positions with no opposing-party candidates running in November general election.
What's on the ballot in Lubbock County?
Several potentially competitive races are on the Republican primary ballot across the South Plains, including some contested Texas House of Representatives seats.
In House District 83, which includes portions of Lubbock and much of the South Plains, farmer and businessman Wade Cowan is challenging incumbent Rep. Dustin Burrows. In House District 88, which includes Plainview and Levelland, Hale County Republican Party Chairwoman Karen Post is seeking to oust incumbent Rep. Ken King.
Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed both challengers after Burrows and King each voted to impeach Paxton in May 2023. Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Burrows but has not backed either candidate in the HD 88 race.
Paxton also declined to endorse HD 84 Rep. Carl Tepper, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary. Tepper voted to impeach Paxton last year.
King, R-Canadian, is chair of the House Public Education Committee and a vocal opponent of school vouchers, one of Abbott's top legislative priorities. Post notes on her campaign website she supports "empowering parents with options and access to the learning environments that best serve their children." Burrows has previously opposed so-called school choice but has softened his stance, voting against an amendment to remove education savings accounts from an education bill in November.
U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, also faces challengers, including Jones County rancher Vance W. Boyd, who says Arrington is out of touch with his West Texas constituents.
The March primary ballot will also include a number of county races, including contested primaries for county commissioner in precincts 1 and 3, several constable positions and judgeships.
Below is a list of who filed to run in the Republican and Democratic primaries for each race within Lubbock County, along with their city of residence and occupation, as listed by the Texas Secretary of State. National and statewide races, such as U.S. President or Texas Railroad Commissioner, are not reflected here.
U.S. House of Representatives, 19th Congressional District of Texas
Republicans
Jodey C. Arrington (incumbent), Lubbock, U.S. representative
Vance W. Boyd, Anson, rancher/contractor
Chance Ferguson, retired
Ryan Zink, Lubbock, safety
Democrats
None
State Board of Education, District 15
Republicans
Aaron Kinsey (incumbent), Midland, CEO
Democrats
Morgan Kirkpatrick, marketing coordinator
State Representative, District 83
Republicans
Dustin Burrows (incumbent), Lubbock, attorney
Wade Cowan, Lubbock, business owner/farmer
Democrats
None
State Representative, District 84
Republicans
Carl H. Tepper (incumbent), Lubbock, commercial real estate
Democrats
Noah Lopez, Lubbock, barista
Justice Place 2, 7th Court of Appeals
Republicans
Judy Parker (incumbent), Lubbock, appeals court justice
Democrats
None
Justice Place 3, 7th Court of Appeals
Republicans
Alex Yarbrough (incumbent), Bushland, appeals court justice
Democrats
None
Judge, 72nd District Court
Republicans
John Grace (incumbent), Lubbock, judge
Democrats
None
Judge, 99th District Court
Republicans
Phillip Hays (incumbent), judge
Democrats
None
Judge, 140th District Court
Republicans
Douglas H. Freitag (incumbent), judge
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Sheriff
Republicans
Kelly S. Rowe (incumbent), sheriff
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector
Republicans
Ronnie Keister (incumbent), tax assessor
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Republicans
Mike Dalby, Lubbock, corporate pilot
Terence Kovar (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republicans
Mary Hernandez, retired police officer
Cary Shaw, contractor
Democrats
Gilbert Flores (incumbent), Lubbock, county commissioner
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 1
Republicans
Paul Hanna (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 2
Republicans
Jody A. Barnes (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 3
Republicans
Joe Sanchez, court deputy
Democrats
None
Lubbock County Constable, Precinct 4
Republicans
Michael Hobson, truck driver
Joe Pinson (incumbent), constable
Democrats
None
Where to vote in Lubbock County
Registered Lubbock County voters can cast their ballot at any of nearly 40 vote centers across the county. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Lubbock County vote centers are listed below:
Abernathy City Hall – 811 Ave. D (Community Room), Abernathy
Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St. (2 Commons Room), Lubbock
Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N. Frankford Ave. (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock
Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock
Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St. (Mall Area), Lubbock (American Sign Language interpreters are available at this location.)
Casey Administration Building – 501 Seventh St. (Room No. 104), Wolfforth
Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 Fourth St. (Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan Hall), Lubbock
Cavazos Middle School – 210 N. University Ave. (Gym), Lubbock
Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave. (Sanctuary), Lubbock
Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Road (Café Area), Lubbock
Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th St. (Social Hall), Lubbock
Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave. (Lodge Hall), Lubbock
First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St. (Classroom), Lubbock
Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St. (Entry Hall), Lubbock
Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St. (Library), Lubbock
Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave. (Social Hall), Lubbock
Idalou Community Center – 202 W. Seventh St., Idalou
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Administrative Offices – 13807 Indiana Ave. (Door No. 5), Lubbock
Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St. (Gym), Lubbock
Lubbock ISD Administration Office – 1628 19th St. (Breezeway), Lubbock
Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave. (Activity Room), Lubbock
Maedgen Elementary School – 4401 Nashville Ave. (Gym G3), Lubbock
Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst St. (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall), Lubbock
Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Road (Breakroom), Lubbock
New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S. Monroe Ave., New Deal
Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St. (Gym), Lubbock
Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Drive (Community Room), Lubbock
Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Ave. P (Gym), Lubbock
Roosevelt ISD Arena – 1301 County Road 3300 (West Concourse), Lubbock
Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St. (Gym), Lubbock
Shallowater Community Center – 902 Ave. H, Shallowater
Slaton Community Clubhouse – 750 W. Garza St. (Community Room), Slaton
South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave. (Gym Area), Lubbock
Sunset Church of Christ – 3625 34th St. (Powerhouse), Lubbock
Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St. (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock
Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave. (Library), Lubbock
Texas Tech University Student Union Building – 15th Street and Akron Avenue, Lubbock
YWCA – 6501 University Ave. (Front Room), Lubbock (American Sign Language interpreters are available at this location.)
Lubbock County is closing the polling location previously announced at Matthews Academy High School, 417 N. Akron Ave., on Election Day.
The five nearest locations to Matthews Academy High School where citizens can vote in the primary elections are Cavazos Middle School, Maggie Trejo Supercenter, Broadway Church of Christ, Patterson Library and Mae Simmons Community Center.
Nearby Election Day voting will also be available at the Lubbock ISD administration building and the Texas Tech Student Union Building.
Help finding a vote center is available at votelubbock.org or by calling (806) 775-1339.
What do I need to bring with me to the polls?
Voters will need a form of identification to cast a ballot. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Texas driver license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas personal ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID with photo or a U.S. passport.
If a voter does not have an ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, other options are available. Those are listed at votelubbock.org or by calling (806) 775-1339.
Lubbock County began using new voting machines with a paper ballot backup in recent years after Texas lawmakers in 2021 passed a law requiring counties to have a paper method for voting. Voting will still be done on electronic kiosks; however, a piece of paper will be printed off and needs to be fed into a scanner as part of the state-mandated effort supporters say will help prevent voter fraud.
