Election Day: Counties report a few minor issues, low turnout

Mar. 19—Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. for today's election that includes primary races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, Statehouse seats and local leadership, with candidates seeking their party nomination to advance to the ballot this fall. It will also include tax levies and other local issues.

Polls will close at 7:30 p.m.

Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov.

Many local boards of elections have reported only minor issues with today's election, such as a few poll workers arriving late or a minor technology issue.

Butler County has had nothing unusual, said Nicole Unzicker, director of the Butler County Board of Elections.

"No major issues, all polling locations open on time and things are going smooth," said Jeff Rezabek, director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

"No issues reported. There's been minor things reported to us about campaign signs being in the wrong place, and we've looked into those, but there's nothing major in Clark County," said Jason Baker, director of the Clark County Board of Elections.

"Greene County has not had any issues," said Alisha Lampert, director of the Greene County Board of Elections.

Miami County has not seen any significant issues, director Laura Bruns of the Miami County Board of Elections said.

Voter turnout in the primary has been light, directors have said.

Turnout in Butler County was at approximately 10,900 Election Day voters shortly after 11 a.m., which was approximately 8.6% voter turnout.

Montgomery County reported 5% voter turnout at around 11 a.m., and Clark County reported approximately 4.5% voter turnout Tuesday morning.

Greene County also reported a low turnout Tuesday morning.

"Hopefully it picks up by the afternoon," Lampert said.

Miami County anticipates it will see between 25-30% voter turnout by the time the polls close, Bruns said.

Contacting election boards

Butler County

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011. Office Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535. E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.elections.bcohio.gov

Champaign County

1512 S. U.S. 68, Suite L100, Urbana, OH 43078. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 484-1575 Fax: (937) 484-1578. E-mail: champaig@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign

Clark County

3130 E. Main St., Springfield, OH 45505. Mailing Address: PO Box 1766 Springfield, OH 45501-1766. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 521-2120 Fax: (937) 328-2603. E-mail: elections@clark.boe.ohio.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark/

Greene County

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171. E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Office Hours: 8 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901. E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov. Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798. E-mail: web@montgomery.boe.ohio.gov. Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036. Office Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953. E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov. Website: www.vote.warrencountyohio.gov