Election Day is April 2. Here's what Stevens Point area voters need to know.

Here's your guide to contested races in the April 2 election in the Stevens Point area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a mix of races on the ballot, including city council, school board, county board, the presidential preference primary, a local school referendum and two state referendum questions.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Stevens Point-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

Stevens Point City Council

Stevens Point City Council members serve two-year terms. Five of the council's seats are up for election this spring.

District 2: Jacqui Guthrie, Craig R. Tesch

District 6: Jason Behrendt, Dale Steinmetz

District 8: Chris Donohoo, Dean Shuda (i)

District 10: Dustin Buse and Robert Larson

Stevens Point School Board

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Stevens Point School Board. The board consists of nine members. School Board members serve three-year terms.

Miguel Campos (i), Meg Erler (i), Bob Larson, Jim Lepak, Judy Rannow (i), Will Scheder

School Board Candidate Q&As: Stevens Point School Board candidates answer additional questions ahead of April 2 election

Portage County Board

All 25 Portage County Board seats are up for election this spring. Portage County supervisors serve two-year terms.

District 1: Stephen Klein, Vincent Miresse (i)

District 3: Mark C. Hemmerich (i), Janell Wehr

District 4: Keith Kedrowski, David Medin (i)

District 6: Timothy Johnson, Shaun V. Przybylski (i)

District 8: Johnnie Ciulla, Joan M. Honl (i)

District 9: David Eiden, Andrew Rockman (i)

District 10: Bob Gifford (i), Mary Rosicky

District 12: Karin Sieg, Michael J. Splinter (i)

District 14: Pat Keller (i), Chris Randazzo

District 15: Nancy Eggleston, Al Haga (i)

District 16: John Bertelson, Steve Fritz (i)

District 17: Suzanne Oehlke (i), Jackie Szehner

District 19: Amberle Schwartz, Scott Soik (i)

District 25: David L. Peterson (i), Ray Reser

Stevens Point School District referendum

Voters in the Stevens Point Area Public School District will see a $14 million operational referendum question on their spring ballot. The referendum, approved Dec. 11 by the School Board, would help the district resolve its anticipated $5 million revenue deficit for the 2023-24 school year.

Shall the Stevens Point Area Public School District, Portage and Wood Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $8,750,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, and by an additional $5,250,000 (for a total of $14,000,000) for the 2025-2026 school year and thereafter, for recurring purposes to pay operating costs for retention of staff, to enhance safety and security, to maintain technology and infrastructure, to maintain academic programs, to address behavior and mental health support, to maintain district facilities, and for other operational expenses?

Presidential preference primary

The following candidates will appear on the ballot for Wisconsin voters.

Democratic Party : Joe Biden (i), Dean Phillips

Republican Party: Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump

State referendum

QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”

QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”

