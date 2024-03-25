Election Day is April 2. Here's what Wisconsin Rapids area voters need to know.

Here's your guide to contested races in the April 2 election in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a mix of races on the ballot, including mayor, city council, school board, the presidential preference primary and two state referendum questions.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Wisconsin Rapids-area voters

(i) denotes incumbent

Wisconsin Rapids mayor

Current Mayor Shane Blaser, who was elected to two consecutive terms, is not running for reelection. Wisconsin Rapids mayors serve two-year terms.

Tom Mews, Matt Zacher

Mayoral Candidate Q&As: Wisconsin Rapids mayor candidates answer additional questions ahead of April 2 election

Wisconsin Rapids City Council

Wisconsin Rapids alderpersons serve two-year terms. The even-numbered districts on the City Council are up for election this spring.

District 4: Jeff Penzkover, Tom Rayome (i)

District 8: Madalyn Palmquist, Jaime Sparkes

District 4 Candidate Q&As: Meet one of the candidates running for Wisconsin Rapids District 4 alderperson in the April 2 election

District 8 Candidate Q&As: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin Rapids District 8 alderperson in the April 2 election

Wisconsin Rapids School Board

School Board members serve three-year terms. Three of the seven seats on the School Board are up for election this spring. Current board member Larry Davis is not seeking reelection.

John Benbow Jr. (i), Katie Bielski-Medina (i), Christopher Inda, Craig Manka, Elizabeth St.Myers

School Board candidate Q&As: Meet the 5 candidates running for Wisconsin Rapids School Board in the April 2 election

Presidential preference primary

The following candidates will appear on the ballot for Wisconsin voters.

Democratic Party : Joe Biden (i), Dean Phillips

Republican Party: Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump

Your Guide to the 2024 Elections: The candidates running for president

State referendum

QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”

QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”

More on state referendum questions: Wisconsin's April 2 referendum questions and the 'Zuckerbucks' debate, explained

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Wisconsin Rapids guide to April 2024 election: Here's what to know.